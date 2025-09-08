Every day, we scroll through feeds of disinformation, scams and harmful content – and the platforms we trust often turn a blind eye. Ministers promise safety, yet the Online Safety Act leaves gaping loopholes that can be easily exploited. We’ve seen a decline in political content shown on social media, but I’ve learnt from speaking to people my age (14-16) that 18+ content is as easy as ever to access. The government’s Online Safety Act is well-intentioned, but they haven’t gone far enough – and got a few things wrong, too.

The Online Safety Act was written and passed in 2023 by the Conservatives, under Michelle Donelan’s watch as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, but is being enforced by Labour. That’s important, because this doesn’t just come down to party politics – both governments have treated this law as a solution, when in reality it is riddled with flaws. A weak law doesn’t get stronger just because the nameplate on the minister’s door has changed.

Ofcom research shows that 60% of children aged 8–12 who use social media do so via their own accounts, despite age restrictions. The Act claims to protect children, but it doesn’t force platforms to introduce robust age checks. Nothing stops a 10-year-old from ticking a box saying they’re 13, and even the best protections can be bypassed with VPNs. Any child can reach content that the Act supposedly restricts. Safety on paper is meaningless if it can be so easily avoided.

The law also risks stifling political speech. Platforms, terrified of fines, may over-censor content flagged as harmful. Posts about Palestine and Ukraine have already been blocked or hidden. Freedom of speech must be defended in practice: censoring political and humanitarian debate does the opposite. Children remain exposed to harmful content, while teenagers and adults risk being silenced for speaking out.

Disinformation is also a major issue, and more Ofcom data shows that 52% of UK adults use social media as a source of news, rising to 82% of 16-24-year-olds. Like many other people, I have been shocked at a recent report in The Times that revealed 30 arrests per day are made in this country for social media-related offences. These are the hallmarks of a ‘totalitarian’ state. But on the other hand, disinformation is prominent online and allowed to spread, seemingly unchecked.

Full disclosure: many of my peers and I have been using social media since a young age. So, before we dismiss all social media as a cancer on society, let us acknowledge that it has its benefits in an increasingly competitive world. We’re constantly warned of its dangers, but since the age of 13, apps like LinkedIn and Instagram have allowed me to network with public figures. This has seen my political podcast grow and allowed me to interview major faces in UK politics, broadcasting and journalism.

Despite government assurances, I don’t feel any safer online than I did before this law took effect. Children remain exposed to harmful content, misinformation spreads, and political voices risk being muzzled. The Online Safety Act was meant to protect us, but it is a half-measure, failing those most vulnerable online. Half-baked promises won’t stop harm; ministers need to rebuild this law from the ground up.

Zak Bouqdour is a 15-year-old podcast presenter and interviewer, who hosts the Political Perspective podcast with leading politicians, journalists and commentators.

