The Foreign Secretary has claimed he is the “British Marco Rubio” after being stopped by an influencer on a New York street, sparking online debate about whether it was staged.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was stopped on the street by US influencer Feroz Khan. Picture: TikTok @khann_journey

By Georgia Bell

The Foreign Secretary has claimed he is the “British Marco Rubio” after being stopped by an influencer on a New York street, sparking online debate about whether it was staged.

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Miliband’s aides disappear out of shot without looking back to assess who he is talking to, and his answers appear rehearsed, as he says: “Hang on, you’re that Feroz guy, aren’t you?” “You interviewed JLo once" he goes on. "What are you doing here?” Khan responds: “I spread positivity on social media, and I happened to come across you well dressed. What do you do for a living?” Miliband responds by telling him he is the foreign secretary of Great Britain. “Please forgive me”, Khan replies. “I don’t know what that is.” “I’m like the Marco Rubio of Great Britain,” Miliband says.

Miliband claimed to be the 'British Marco Rubio' in the TikTok street interview. Picture: Getty