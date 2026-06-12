By Flaminia Luck

This is the shocking moment a masked man lit a firebomb and threw at the family home of an imam in what police have described as a "targeted" arson attack.

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CCTV footages show the man, dressed in dark clothes, approaching the house on Eastgrove Avenue, Bolton, on Wednesday evening, before pouring liquid on a cloth and setting it alight. The attacker then smashes a window and squirts more liquid towards the house, causing the flames to spread before fleeing the scene. The house is owned by Hassan Patel, principal for Islamic education at the Taiyabah Masjid in Bolton. The 42-year lives there with his wife, four children and nephew. Fortunately, all seven escaped uninjured. An investigation is underway to find the arsonist, Greater Manchester Police said. So far, no one has been arrested. The attack comes amid a recent surge in far-right riots in some parts of the UK fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment. Read more: Nigel Farage admits some in his family do not vote Reform Read more: Named & pictured: Heroic teacher injured in school knife attack as he shielded students from attacker

An investigation is underway to find the arsonist. Picture: CCTV

Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 9.20pm on Wednesday 10 June 2026, we were called to reports of a suspected arson at an address on Eastgrove Avenue, Bolton. "Emergency services attended the scene and thankfully, all occupants were safely evacuated with no injuries while the fire was extinguished. "An investigation is underway to find those responsible."

The attacker has still not been found. Picture: CCTV