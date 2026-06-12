Shocking moment masked arsonist throws firebomb at imam's house in 'targeted' attack
This is the shocking moment a masked man lit a firebomb and threw at the family home of an imam in what police have described as a "targeted" arson attack.
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CCTV footages show the man, dressed in dark clothes, approaching the house on Eastgrove Avenue, Bolton, on Wednesday evening, before pouring liquid on a cloth and setting it alight.
The attacker then smashes a window and squirts more liquid towards the house, causing the flames to spread before fleeing the scene.
The house is owned by Hassan Patel, principal for Islamic education at the Taiyabah Masjid in Bolton.
The 42-year lives there with his wife, four children and nephew. Fortunately, all seven escaped uninjured.
An investigation is underway to find the arsonist, Greater Manchester Police said. So far, no one has been arrested.
The attack comes amid a recent surge in far-right riots in some parts of the UK fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment.
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Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 9.20pm on Wednesday 10 June 2026, we were called to reports of a suspected arson at an address on Eastgrove Avenue, Bolton.
"Emergency services attended the scene and thankfully, all occupants were safely evacuated with no injuries while the fire was extinguished.
"An investigation is underway to find those responsible."
'Targeted attack'
Detective Chief Inspector Mike Sharples said: “Incidents like this are not acceptable in our community and no one should be made to feel threatened or intimidated.
"Thankfully, no one was injured, however, the consequences of this suspected arson attack could have been very different.
“We understand this incident may cause concern within the community; we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
"We believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no risk to the wider public.
"Officers will be providing reassurance with visits in the community throughout the day.
"Our enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing, and we urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to please come forward. Anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting log 3561 of 10/06/2026 or contact us via the LiveChat function at gmp.police.uk
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
The force added this incident is not believed to be linked to the discovery of a USB charging pack in a mosque yesterday morning, which we have explored and do not believe to be suspicious or criminal. However, we urge people to continue to report things of concern and suspicious activity to us.