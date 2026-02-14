Abdul Halim Khan abused his position within the local community to abuse multiple women and girls, the Metropolitan Police said

Abdul Halim Khan. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A former imam has been convicted of raping and sexually abusing women and children by luring them to his mosque where he would pretend to have "spiritual" powers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Abdul Halim Khan abused his position as a respected faith leader to abuse multiple women and girls over an 11-year period between 2004 and 2015. The 54-year-old persuaded each of the victims into meeting him at isolated places in London, including flats and quiet hidden locations to prevent harm falling on them. Khan would then rape or sexually abuse the victims under the premise he would be possessed or disguised as a jinn (a supernatural spirit), the Crown Prosecution Service said. Read more: Teen who filmed herself speeding and veering into oncoming traffic jailed after killing two in horror crash Read more: Man, 41, jailed for life after murdering older brother in 'horrific beating'

Khan was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The victims felt they had to keep these acts hidden and quiet from families and friends for fear of doing them harm via “black magic”, the CPS added. Khan was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday of 21 offences including nine counts of rape. Police first became aware of Khan’s offending in February 2018 when the youngest victim reported Khan to a teacher at her school, the Met Police said. In his interviews, Khan, of Old Forde Road, London, repeatedly denied the allegations, stating it was a conspiracy and the victims had concocted a story for revenge, police said. He was found guilty of nine counts of rape; four counts of sexual assault; two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13; five counts of rape of a child under 13; one count of assault by penetration. He has been remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 14. Follow the verdict, one of the survivors of Khan’s abuse said: "The abuse I suffered as a child has had a profound and lasting impact on my life. "What happened to me did not end when the abuse stopped, it affected my sense of safety, my ability to trust others, and the way I understood relationships and authority.