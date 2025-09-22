Listener Thiago tells Shelagh Fogarty that his story would make 'Reform voters twitch'. In his candid message to Shelagh, he shares that he originally came to the UK on a tourist visa, but fully intended to overstay and work.

Thiago ended up serving jail time and was deported, however, he 'eventually did it properly' and returned to the UK. He has now been granted a fully settled status and has been 'working and paying taxes' in the UK for over 18 years.

Thiago goes on to say that he has 'contributed to the pot for years and taken very little out', therefore earning the right to get support 'during a rough patch'.

He closed his message by saying, "This country has always relied on migrant labor, legal and otherwise, yet too often were treated as the problem rather than part of the solution."

Read More: 'Britain isn't the world's foodbank': Farage pledges to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants ‘to save billions’

Shelagh also hears from caller Kosta, who came to the UK from Romania 13 years ago. He tells Shelagh that Reform's announcement has 'ruined his day' and stresses that such policies make him feel 'unwanted'.

Touching on why he originally came to the UK, Kosta says, "I discovered pub culture, people were friendly... I just loved everything about Britain".