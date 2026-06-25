Mike Tapp MP could be set to lose his job after being accused of breaching the ministerial code by allies of the home secretary

Immigration minister Mike Tapp is set to be sacked after writing an unauthorised article calling for care workers to be exempt from settlement reforms. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has asked the Prime Minister to sack immigration minister Mike Tapp after he wrote an unauthorised article calling for care workers to be exempt from residency reforms.

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In an article published by The Times on Thursday, Tapp made clear that he believes that migrant care workers should not have to wait longer to apply for permanent settlement. Under home secretary Shabana Mahmood's hardline reforms, the Government is set to increase the threshold to be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five years to ten years. After the article was published, Ms Mahmood asked outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to sack Mr Tapp over a perceived breach of the ministerial code. As per the code, ministers are bound to support each other and the Government in public and keep all disagreements private while debating policy. Sources close to Ms Mahmood have accused Mr Tapp of leaking Home Office plans as his own to win a job under the next Labour leader. Mr Tapp is the sitting MP for Dover and Deal after he replaced Conservative-turned-Labour politician Natalie Elphicke at the 2024 General Election. Read More: Chris Philp vows to take immigration decisions away from judges Read More: Andy Burnham 'supports Home Secretary's controversial immigration changes' as by-election approaches

Ms Mahmood is expected to sack Mr Tapp for breaching the ministerial code - with sources accusing him of leaking Home Office plans as his own in order to win a job under the next Labour leader. Picture: Alamy

A Government source said: “The Home Secretary has asked the Prime Minister for Mike Tapp to be sacked for breaching the ministerial code.” A source close to the home secretary earlier told The Times: “Mike Tapp is expected to be sacked for breaching the ministerial code. He has taken possible ideas that the home secretary and her team were working on, and briefed them as his own to try to win a job in the new administration.” The controversial ILR reforms are set to be a major talking point should Andy Burnham become Prime Minister. He has criticised the plan to retrospectively change the rules to extend the qualification period for migrants already in Britain, saying it would leave them in "a sense of limbo and unable to integrate". Mr Burnham, the frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, has told reporters he has not made a final decision on the policy. Mr Tapp urged Burnham to take his time assessing the changes because “changes in one area can create unintended consequences elsewhere”.

Mr Burnham, the frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, has told reporters he has not made a final decision on the policy. Picture: Getty