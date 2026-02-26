Immigration officers 'stole cash and items' from small boats migrants as they were being processed, court hears
Immigration officers allegedly stole cash and property worth "in the hundreds of thousands" from small boats migrants as they were being processed on arrival in the UK, a court has been told.
The six officers are all charged with money laundering, and five of them are facing charges of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal between 2021 and 2022.
One of the officers, Besmir Matera, 36, is also charged with obtaining leave to enter the UK by deception between 2003 and 2004, in that "he applied for asylum providing a statement and questionnaire in which he lied about his personal circumstances, including giving a false name, date of birth, place of birth and nationality", the court was told.
He also faces two counts of possession of an identity document with improper intention, namely a passport and a driving licence.
Matera; Lee-Ann Evanson, 42; John Bernthal, 53; Ben Edwardes, 45; Jack Mitchell, 33; and David Grundy, 43; were colleagues employed by the Home Office and working in immigration enforcement clandestine operations response teams in the south-east of the UK, the court heard.
They appeared in the dock together at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday and denied all of the charges against them.
Prosecutor Lyndon Harris told the court the defendants were tasked with "managing the arrival of migrants on small boats, the initial processing of those individuals, searching, and placing property into bags".
The total amount stolen is estimated to be "in the hundreds of thousands", the prosecutor added.
Matera, of Reigate, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to steal; misconduct in public office; converting criminal property; obtaining leave to enter to remain in the United Kingdom by deception; and two counts of possession of an identity document with improper intention.
Evanson, of Bracknell, Berkshire; Bernthal, of Welling, south-east London; Edwardes, of Bexleyheath, south-east London; and Mitchell, of Dover, Kent; all pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to steal, misconduct in public office, and converting criminal property.
Grundy, of Croydon, south London, pleaded not guilty to a charge of converting criminal property.
Judge Nicholas Rimmer told the defendants their provisional trial date is scheduled for January 17 2028, with a time estimate of six to eight weeks.
"I'm sorry it's so long away - it's the earliest date that the court can accommodate," he said.
The defendants were released on bail.