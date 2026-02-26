Immigration officers allegedly stole cash and property worth "in the hundreds of thousands" from small boats migrants as they were being processed on arrival in the UK, a court has been told.

The six officers are all charged with money laundering, and five of them are facing charges of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal between 2021 and 2022.

One of the officers, Besmir Matera, 36, is also charged with obtaining leave to enter the UK by deception between 2003 and 2004, in that "he applied for asylum providing a statement and questionnaire in which he lied about his personal circumstances, including giving a false name, date of birth, place of birth and nationality", the court was told.

He also faces two counts of possession of an identity document with improper intention, namely a passport and a driving licence.

Matera; Lee-Ann Evanson, 42; John Bernthal, 53; Ben Edwardes, 45; Jack Mitchell, 33; and David Grundy, 43; were colleagues employed by the Home Office and working in immigration enforcement clandestine operations response teams in the south-east of the UK, the court heard.

They appeared in the dock together at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday and denied all of the charges against them.