Crowds of anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters have gathered following a week of ongoing immigration demonstrations in the region

'South Coast Patriots' demonstrating in Portsmouth. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Protesters have gathered in Portsmouth on Saturday in a continuation of large anti-immigration demonstrations across the country and especially along England's south coast.

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Reports from the scene include a man with a megaphone addressing the anti-migration protest with the crowd chanting “stop the boats,” Union flags, St George’s flags and a couple of other flags reading “Jesus is King”. Counter-protesters appear to be holding signs that state: “Hate has no place in Pompey” and “Stop the far right”. They are reported to be chanting: “Scapegoat migrants no way, blame the rich and make them pay.” Both protest groups appear to be following the same route to Guildhall Square in Portsmouth. Read more: Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover Read more: 'This is our warning': 'Intimidating' masked ‘stop the boats’ protesters block roads in Dover

People taking part in an anti-immigration demonstration and march in the city of Portsmouth. Picture: Getty

It comes after hundreds of masked anti-immigration protesters amassed on the streets in Dover on September 5, clashing with police and delaying ship departures from the port. Since that initial march, there have been ongoing demonstrations in the region targeted at small boat crossings. Small boat crossings are currently at a seven-year low and have fallen by 57% from 2025. No protestors in Portsmouth have been reported to be wearing masks. Hampshire police said that anyone taking part in protests wearing a face covering could be arrested ahead of the weekend. A large police presence is in the Portsmouth area, prepared for potential clashes between the two groups.

Anti-racism demonstrators clash with anti-immigration groups in Portsmouth. Picture: Getty