In the year to September 2025, 21,858 visits were made to homes and businesses to check immigration status and any immigration crimes.

Immigration enforcement has reached at a 13-year high as authorities seek to stamp out illegal working to reduce net migration. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Immigration enforcement has reached at a 13-year high as authorities seek to stamp out illegal working to reduce net migration.

In the year to September 2025, 21,858 visits were made to homes and businesses to check immigration status and any immigration crimes. The Home Office figures show a stark 38 per cent increase in a year - with a 56 per cent on the 13,990 visits which took place in the year to September 2012. A previous peak of 20,989 was hit in the year to September 2015. Enforcement visits from officers can be to businesses or home addresses to check on someone's status, or on illegal working or other immigration crimes. It comes as further figures show visits for illegal working totalled 11,052 up to September, a rise of 51 per cent on the previous 12 months when 7,343 were carried out.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more.". Picture: Getty

The drive comes as ministers are seeking to crack down on illegal working in the UK, as part of efforts to deter those coming to the country illegally. Immigration enforcement was handed £5 million to arrest, detain and remove migrants working illegally at sites such as takeaways, beauty salons and car washes. Elsewhere, data shows there were 8,232 arrests of illegal workers in the year to September, up 63 per cent on 5,043 in the previous 12 months. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more. "Those found to be illegally working in beauty salons, car washes and as delivery drivers will be arrested, detained and removed from this country. "I will do whatever it takes to secure Britain's borders."

It comes as delivery firms Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats have ramped up real-identity and right-to-work checks to tackle concerns of illegal working through their platforms. Picture: Alamy