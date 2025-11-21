Immigration, Ukraine and Boris Johnson: LBC’s callers of the week
| Updated: 3m ago
“Why are you bringing race into this?!”
0:00 | Tom Swarbrick doesn't see eye-to-eye with caller Graham in an immigration debate.
05:37 | Ben Kentish is surprised by caller Sam supporting a system that would've deported his refugee grandparents.
11:19 | Caller Hazel and James O'Brien agree that more action must be taken to help Ukraine.
16:29 | Caller Ian says Boris Johnson should go to jail in light of the Covid inquiry.