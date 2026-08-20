'Immunity cell' found to be secret in helping 110 year-olds fight off cancer and live long
Supercentenarians can credit their body's ability to fight off illnesses for their longevity
Supercentenarians have been able to stay alive for 110-plus years thanks to keeping healthy, and also a genetic helping hand - a study has found.
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Researchers in Japan found that those who have been blessed with extremely long lives often have an abundance of an immune cell that can help fight off illnesses in older bodies.
The study, led by the University of Osaka, said that the gene CD4 cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD4 CTLs) was a distinct marker of supercentenarians.
Kousuke Hashimoto, at the University of Osaka, said: “I find it remarkable that even after more than a century of life, the immune system may still retain the ability to adapt.
“Rather than simply declining with age, the immune system in these exceptionally old individuals may retain the ability to adapt to the persistent challenges that accumulate with age.”
The university was able to distinguish the prevalence of the gene within the 10 supercentenarians they studied, which marked them out from those aged 100-109.
With only 150 people aged 110 or older in Japan, Professor Hashimoto said: "Ten is a substantial number [to study}."
He added: "Our findings suggest that [CD4 CTLs] may contribute to cancer immunosurveillance in extreme old age."
A separate study also recently found that older adults could be beating younger generations when it comes to fitness in the UK.
Some 58.9% of 60- to 69-year-olds are meeting physical activity guidelines compared with 57.6% of 18-29 year olds, according to a study of about 1.9 million UK adults.