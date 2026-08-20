Supercentenarians have been able to stay alive for 110-plus years thanks to keeping healthy, and also a genetic helping hand - a study has found.

Researchers in Japan found that those who have been blessed with extremely long lives often have an abundance of an immune cell that can help fight off illnesses in older bodies.

The study, led by the University of Osaka, said that the gene CD4 cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD4 CTLs) was a distinct marker of supercentenarians.

Kousuke Hashimoto, at the University of Osaka, said: “I find it remarkable that even after more than a century of life, the immune system may still retain the ability to adapt.

“Rather than simply declining with age, the immune system in these exceptionally old individuals may retain the ability to adapt to the persistent challenges that accumulate with age.”