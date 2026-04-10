Racegoers are turning heads in hats which are bigger and better than ever as the “Scouse Met Gala” gets under way at Aintree.

Racegoers show off their head gear on Ladies Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse. Picture: Matt Alexander for The Jockey Club

By Lucy Harvey

Punters dressed in florals and bright colours for Ladies Day, the second day of the annual racing festival, which culminates with the Grand National steeplechase on Saturday.

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Among the expected crowd of 50,000 at the Merseyside racecourse was Zara Tindall, wearing a cream trouser suit with matching hat, who was with her husband Mike and daughter Mia. READ MORE: The Week in Pictures: Surprise strikes and ceasefires across the Middle East, and the moon as we've never seen it before

A stylish hat or fascinator is an essential accessory for any Ladies Day. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Some racegoers opted for height to help their headwear stand out from the crowd. Picture: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock

Racegoers enjoy the drama of day. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Charlotte Hawes, 32, from Wallasey, Wirral, said her hat, which was black and adorned with an arrangement of red roses, was “heavy” but “secure”. She said: “Bigger is better I think, you’ve got to go all out haven’t you? It’s once a year, Ladies Day. “I love everyone’s style, everyone really makes an effort. It’s the Scouse Met Gala, as they say. All the girls of Liverpool are so stylish.”

Ladies Day is an annual event held on the second day of the Grand National Festival. Picture: David Davies for The Jockey Club

Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia arrive in the sunshine on Ladies Day. Picture: Getty

Racegoers pose with Seamus, an Irish Wolfhound, the regimental mascot for the Irish Guards. Picture: Reuters/Phil Noble

READ MORE: Aintree Grand National 2026: All the horses, start time and sweepstake kit READ MORE: Rory McIlory leads again in bid for back-to-back green jackets in Masters first round Milliner Steph Corlett, 38, from Maghull, Merseyside, had been making her burgundy horse-shaped headpiece up until the night before the races and said it had been her busiest year yet for Ladies Day orders. She said: “The hats have suddenly just become a big thing now, the last few years it’s just got bigger and bigger. I think since Covid, people make more effort.” Some racegoers were still trying to keep costs down while looking their best. Hannah Mooney, 32, from Widnes, Cheshire, had sourced her tweed and brown outfit, with a camel-coloured trilby, from charity shops and preloved selling app Vinted. She said: “My aim was to spend as little as possible on an outfit so I could spend more on betting on the horses.”

Racegoers cheer on their selections in the second race. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP

Security examines the hat of one arriving racegoer. Picture: PA

Her sister Jessica Mooney, 34, who wore a floral long-sleeved dress with a white headband, said: “You don’t see anything like this anywhere else. “It’s definitely one of the best days of the year. Everyone puts so much effort in. The hats and the dresses are just incredible.” Helen Scott-Allen, 46, from the Isle of Man, opted for vintage, with a 1950s horse-racing themed Paganne dress bought from eBay. Her hat, which featured a horse and jockey, had been shipped from America. She said: “It was well-packaged thankfully. “As soon as this festival finishes I start planning it for next year.”

Excited racegoers head out for Ladies Day at the Grand National hosted at the Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

Plenty of the gents in attendance also make an effort to dress colourfully. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA