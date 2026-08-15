In pictures: Wildfires devastate parts of Britain as blazes tear through homes and countryside
More wildfires have now struck England and Wales in 2026 so far than in the whole of 2025.
Firefighters have spent the past week battling wildfires across the UK, with major incidents in the West Midlands, South Wales and Hampshire as blazes swept through homes, grassland and countryside.
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The emergency response remains ongoing, with the National Fire Chiefs’ Council reporting 43 new wildfires in a 24-hour period.
More wildfires have now struck England and Wales in 2026 so far than in the whole of 2025.
Nineteen homes were destroyed and another 18 damaged when a wildfire tore through more than 500 acres near Stourbridge in the West Midlands on Thursday.
During a visit to Stourbridge on Friday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a temporary ban on disposable barbecues and urged people not to light fires in gardens, parks, countryside or other open spaces.
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Meanwhile, wildfires continue to spread across South Wales, as the region's fire and rescue service said it was experiencing "unprecedented demand".
Three wildfires have been declared "significant incidents" in the region, with other fires also burning elsewhere.
Around 200 soldiers have been deployed to support the response.
Crews are also tackling a grassland fire near Kettering in Northamptonshire, covering around 200 square metres.
Residents near active fire sites have been urged to keep windows and doors closed as firefighters work to contain remaining hotspots.
It comes as fire services have urged people not to call 999 to report people having barbecues unless there is an emergency following the Government’s alert about wildfires.
The UK’s mobile phone alert system was used on Friday evening to warn people not to light anything which could spark a wildfire, including barbecues and garden incinerators.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has told members of the public to take the warning “seriously” and said it was triggered at the request of firefighters.
Surrey Fire & Rescue Service was among those experiencing a “high volume” of 999 calls.
In a statement on X, the service said: “Please only call 999 if there is an emergency or a fire producing significant smoke.
“We understand residents may be concerned, but we are unable to respond to reports of neighbours having BBQs, bonfires or campfires in their gardens unless there is an emergency.”
The Prince of Wales has thanked emergency services for “working tirelessly” to battle wildfires across the country.
William said his thoughts are with all those affected, including those who have lost their homes in blazes.
In a personal statement, the prince said: “To the firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers battling wildfires across the UK, thank you.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have lost their homes, and with those working tirelessly to protect communities, homes and the countryside.”