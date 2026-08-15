More wildfires have now struck England and Wales in 2026 so far than in the whole of 2025.

A drone view of burnt-out houses following a large grass fire which spread to several homes yesterday during the hottest day of the year. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

Firefighters have spent the past week battling wildfires across the UK, with major incidents in the West Midlands, South Wales and Hampshire as blazes swept through homes, grassland and countryside.

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A woman watches as firefighters spray water on a burnt-out house following a large grass fire which spread to several homes yesterday during the hottest day of the year, in Stourbridge, West Midlands. Picture: Reuters

A firefighter sprays water on a burnt-out house following a large grass fire which spread to several homes yesterday during the hottest day of the year, in Stourbridge, West Midlands. Picture: Reuters

Meanwhile, wildfires continue to spread across South Wales, as the region's fire and rescue service said it was experiencing "unprecedented demand". Three wildfires have been declared "significant incidents" in the region, with other fires also burning elsewhere. Around 200 soldiers have been deployed to support the response.

Smoke rises from burning moorland near a residential area, south of Ebbw Vale in south Wales on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Smoke rises from burning moorland near a residential area, south of Ebbw Vale in south Wales on August 15, 2026. Picture: Getty

Crews are also tackling a grassland fire near Kettering in Northamptonshire, covering around 200 square metres. Residents near active fire sites have been urged to keep windows and doors closed as firefighters work to contain remaining hotspots. It comes as fire services have urged people not to call 999 to report people having barbecues unless there is an emergency following the Government’s alert about wildfires. The UK’s mobile phone alert system was used on Friday evening to warn people not to light anything which could spark a wildfire, including barbecues and garden incinerators. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has told members of the public to take the warning “seriously” and said it was triggered at the request of firefighters.

Around 200 military personnel were deployed to South Wales following a request from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) for logistical, operational and planning support as crews tackled ten large fires across the region. Picture: Getty

The aftermath of a serious wildfire in a field in Eton, Windsor, Berkshire that took place earlier this week near to homes and a railway viaduct within the sight of Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Surrey Fire & Rescue Service was among those experiencing a “high volume” of 999 calls. In a statement on X, the service said: “Please only call 999 if there is an emergency or a fire producing significant smoke. “We understand residents may be concerned, but we are unable to respond to reports of neighbours having BBQs, bonfires or campfires in their gardens unless there is an emergency.”

Plumes of black smoke are seen near or in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy