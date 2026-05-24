What are the Enhanced Games? The Olympics on steroids kicking off in Vegas tonight
Fears continue that the event will encouraging doping in young people, with former GB sprinter Iwan Thomas calling it "highly immoral"
The controversial Enhanced Games is set to kick off its inaugural event in Las Vegas this evening, with eye watering prize money up for grabs for competitors.
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The Enhanced Games have sparked outrage across the sporting world over openly allowing - and even encouraging - athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs and technologies.
Staggering seven-figure bonuses will be awarded to any of the dozens of athletes who manage to break current world records in track, weightlifting and swimming - with competitors who break records in the men's 100m sprint or the 50m freestyle swimming event pocketing an eye-watering $1million bonus.
The drugs used by athletes must be legal and approved by the Federal Drug Administration, but are outlawed in traditional competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, former Team GB sprinter Iwan Thomas MBE described the event as "highly immoral", and echoed concerns from experts on the heath risks of doping.
"It's not illegal. Correct. But for me, it's highly immoral.
"Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get ill, and I pray to God they don't. But someone could, in theory, take it so far that they die, they have a heart attack, their kidneys, their liver fails, whatever it might be."
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Common examples used by athletes include substances like testosterone and human growth hormone - which are not only celebrated, but are for sale at the event.
This has been criticised by experts, who warn that use of anabolic steroids and growth hormones can cause strokes and cardiovascular damage, among other complications.
Competitors are also allowed to use equipment outlawed in traditional competitions such as neoprene swimsuits designed to help maintain body temperature and improve performance.
Mr Thomas added echoed concerns that although the financial incentive was great, he didn't agree with the risks and ethos behind the Enhanced Games.
"I think the Enhanced Games, unfortunately, it's all about money.
"It's those athletes who maybe at the end of their careers or aren't going to quite make it to the highest level, they see a little meal ticket, they think, you know what? I'm going to cheat, I'll be all right, I'll earn loads of money, I'll retire.
"That's not the right message.
"I promise you, if I was in my prime now and they offered my $5million, I would say, no thank you...I've got to where I have through sheer hard work, determination and a bit of talent."
Founded by entrepreneurs Aron D'Souza and Maximilian Martin in 2023, the event has since attracted backing from large investors including billionaire Peter Thiel and Donald Trump Jr.
Organisers claim the Enhanced Games will push the limits of human performance.
Competitors at Sunday's events include American sprinter Shania Collins, former Team GB swimmer Ben Proud and US sprinter Fred Kerley.