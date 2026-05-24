The controversial Enhanced Games is set to kick off its inaugural event in Las Vegas this evening, with eye watering prize money up for grabs for competitors.

The Enhanced Games have sparked outrage across the sporting world over openly allowing - and even encouraging - athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs and technologies.

Staggering seven-figure bonuses will be awarded to any of the dozens of athletes who manage to break current world records in track, weightlifting and swimming - with competitors who break records in the men's 100m sprint or the 50m freestyle swimming event pocketing an eye-watering $1million bonus.

The drugs used by athletes must be legal and approved by the Federal Drug Administration, but are outlawed in traditional competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, former Team GB sprinter Iwan Thomas MBE described the event as "highly immoral", and echoed concerns from experts on the heath risks of doping.

"It's not illegal. Correct. But for me, it's highly immoral.

"Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get ill, and I pray to God they don't. But someone could, in theory, take it so far that they die, they have a heart attack, their kidneys, their liver fails, whatever it might be."

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