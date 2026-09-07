'Friends reunited': Inbetweeners 3 filming underway with Netflix
Netflix confirms the original gang of Channel 4 television series is getting back together
Filming is now underway on a third Inbetweeners film, which will catch up with the comedy characters for the first time in 12 years.
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Simon Bird (Will), Joe Thomas (Simon), Blake Harrison (Neil) and James Buckley (Jay) will all be back for a Netflix reunion, which had first been rumoured in February
Netflix released a teaser trailer on Monday, alongside the filming announcement, which shows the lads all in Simon's trademark yellow Fiat, which struggles into life.
According to tabloid reports, filming had been held up due to a disagreement between James Buckley and Emily Atack, who played the school's most popular girl, Charlotte, in the series.
The Sun reported that Atack had not featured in the 2011 Inbetweeners film or its 2014 sequel because Buckley had not wanted her on board, with the two having previously dated.
It is now understood that Atack will not be involved in the third film.
Production companies Banijay UK and Fudge Park have agreed a deal to bring back the old gang back together and this has now been confirmed.
Read also: Where are The Inbetweeners cast now?
When is The Inbetweeners 3 film coming out?
There is no release date for the Netflix production, nor information as to what the film's name will be, nor if it will get a release in cinemas or be a streaming-only film.
Who will be in the next Inbetweeners film?
The original cast of Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley are all understood to be attached, but it has not been reported if previously seen secondary characters will return.
There is also no director attached.
The cast of The Inbetweeners Movie 2 was:
- Simon Bird as Will McKenzie
- James Buckley as Jay Cartwright
- Blake Harrison as Neil Sutherland
- Joe Thomas as Simon Cooper
- Emily Berrington as Katie Evans
- Belinda Stewart-Wilson as Polly McKenzie
- Tamla Kari as Lucy
- Freddie Stroma as Ben Thornton-Wild
- Lydia Rose Bewley as Jane
- David Schaal as Terry Cartwright
- Alex Macqueen as Kevin Sutherland
- Martin Trenaman as Alan Cooper
- Robin Weaver as Pamela Cooper
- Greg Davies as Mr Gilbert
- Adam Nagaitis as Pete
- Oliver Johnstone as Kristian
- Susan Wokoma as Della
- Steve Brody as Bristol pub landlord
- Brad Kannegiesser as Jasper
- David Field as Uncle Bryan