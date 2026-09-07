Filming is now underway on a third Inbetweeners film, which will catch up with the comedy characters for the first time in 12 years.

Simon Bird (Will), Joe Thomas (Simon), Blake Harrison (Neil) and James Buckley (Jay) will all be back for a Netflix reunion, which had first been rumoured in February

Netflix released a teaser trailer on Monday, alongside the filming announcement, which shows the lads all in Simon's trademark yellow Fiat, which struggles into life.

According to tabloid reports, filming had been held up due to a disagreement between James Buckley and Emily Atack, who played the school's most popular girl, Charlotte, in the series.

The Sun reported that Atack had not featured in the 2011 Inbetweeners film or its 2014 sequel because Buckley had not wanted her on board, with the two having previously dated.

It is now understood that Atack will not be involved in the third film.

Production companies Banijay UK and Fudge Park have agreed a deal to bring back the old gang back together and this has now been confirmed.

Read also: Where are The Inbetweeners cast now?