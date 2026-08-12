Inbetweeners star James Buckley reveals he has been diagnosed with a genetic disease
After a blood test the actor unexpectedly discovered he had been living with a blood-affecting condition his whole life.
Inbetweeners actor James Buckley has revealed that he has had to make major lifestyle changes after being diagnosed with a genetic disease.
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James shared the diagnosis in the most recent podcast episode of ‘At Home With The Buckleys’, a show he co-presents with his wife.
After discussing his wife's recent hospital trip, he shared the news about his health problems.
He said: "I've also had health problems as well. It’s something to do with my Lipoprotein(a), something to do with that."
"There’s nothing you can do about it, by the way. And the doctor’s just been like, 'you need to change'. I’m at a high risk now for a cardiovascular incident. My heart, my arteries.“
"I’m not a religious man, but sometimes I feel like there is a God that sort of goes 'that’ll teach you'. I feel like I’ve been on this podcast slagging people off that don’t drink.Yeah, we have boring stuff. And now I’ve been told to try not.“
"But I’m going to have a beer soon.”
Having to overhaul your diet, increase exercise and cutting out drinking, are typical doctor recommendations for those with high Levels of Lipoprotein(a).
The genetic disease promotes blood clotting, significantly increasing the risk of early heart disease and stroke.
The condition affects around 1 in 5 people worldwide.
The Inbetweeners star went on to express his concern that he could have unknowingly passed it down to his children.
Buckley married former glamour model Clair Meek back in 2012, with the couple sharing two sons Harrison, 14, and Jude, 12, who were named after The Beatles’ George Harrison and the song "Hey Jude”.