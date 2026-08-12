Inbetweeners actor James Buckley has revealed that he has had to make major lifestyle changes after being diagnosed with a genetic disease.

James shared the diagnosis in the most recent podcast episode of ‘At Home With The Buckleys’, a show he co-presents with his wife.

After discussing his wife's recent hospital trip, he shared the news about his health problems.

He said: "I've also had health problems as well. It’s something to do with my Lipoprotein(a), something to do with that."

"There’s nothing you can do about it, by the way. And the doctor’s just been like, 'you need to change'. I’m at a high risk now for a cardiovascular incident. My heart, my arteries.“

"I’m not a religious man, but sometimes I feel like there is a God that sort of goes 'that’ll teach you'. I feel like I’ve been on this podcast slagging people off that don’t drink.Yeah, we have boring stuff. And now I’ve been told to try not.“

"But I’m going to have a beer soon.”