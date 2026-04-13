Artificial intelligence will make income tax redundant within five years, according to the founder of digital bank Monzo.

Tom Blomfield said income tax could eventually be replaced by a levy on AI infrastructure as the technology continues to reshape the jobs market.

“I don’t think we’ll tax human labour, we’ll tax compute, [meaning systems like] data centres, and then we will use the proceeds to pay for government," the Monzo founder said on The Rest is Money podcast.

He argued that AI systems are already outperforming humans in some narrow tasks and said many white-collar roles, including tax accounting, could soon require far fewer workers.

He added: “These tools are performing beyond university professor level – they are actually beating humans in narrow domains. They’re not yet generalisable, so they’re very narrow geniuses, but by the end of 2026 they will be generalisable.”

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