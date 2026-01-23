More than 50 organisations employing over 1,400 workers moved to a four-day working week in 2025, according to new figures.

The 4 Day Week Foundation said the total number of workers on a four-day week is now more than 6,000 at 253 accredited employers.

Newly accredited employers included those in business, consulting and management, charities and technology, as well as companies in retail, housing, engineering, marketing, arts and entertainment, manufacturing, gaming, recruitment, heritage, healthcare and education sectors.

London has the highest number of newly accredited companies, followed by Scotland and the North West, the foundation said.

