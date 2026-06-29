Incredible moment boy pulled alive from Venezuela earthquake rubble days after twin tremors devastated country
Two 11-year-old boys are among at least 33 people pulled from earthquake debris in Venezuela.
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The boys were rescued over the weekend in two separate incidents when the buildings they were in collapsed.
At least 1,450 people have died in the devastating double earthquake.
Tens of thousands of people are still missing.
The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes on Wednesday struck within 39 seconds and caused almost 800 buildings to collapse, leaving many people trapped inside.
Some people may be found alive in rubble still - despite a crucial 48-hour survival window having ended.
Those survivors would need access to food and water.
Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) pulled an 11-year-old boy, named as Moises from under about 3m (9.8ft) of debris.
The boy was found near his sister and mother, who had both died.
Hours later, interim President Delcy Rodríguez posted a video on X, purportedly showing the rescue of a second 11-year-old boy in the town of Caraballeda.