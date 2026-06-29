By Asher McShane

Two 11-year-old boys are among at least 33 people pulled from earthquake debris in Venezuela.

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The boys were rescued over the weekend in two separate incidents when the buildings they were in collapsed. At least 1,450 people have died in the devastating double earthquake. Tens of thousands of people are still missing.

The boy, 11, is pulled alive from the rubble days after the earthquake. Picture: UNGRD