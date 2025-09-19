A 37-year-old man from Sri Lanka has been charged with entering the UK illegally and an offence of indecent exposure.

Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road, Portsmouth, has also been charged in connection with assaulting a man in Southampton and a public order incident in a Portsmouth.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “A 37-year-old man has been charged with offences including an immigration offence, indecent exposure and public order in Southampton and Portsmouth.

“Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road in Portsmouth, who is a foreign national and states that he is originally from Sri Lanka, has been charged in relation to our investigations into the following incidents.

“On Friday 15 August, a 25-year-old man was assaulted in Highfield Lane in Southampton. He was not seriously hurt."

