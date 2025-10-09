Which will delight those of a unionist nature who can say the same old arguments can be dismissed with the same objections.

More worryingly for John Swinney though is that it will be frustrating and infuriating for those in the SNP who are champing at the bit for a second referendum and know they need to have their ducks in a row on the economy should that ever come to pass. It was a failure to adequately address issues of currency and pensions in particular which many believe sank the 2014 campaign.

So let’s not pretend that the timing of this paper isn’t more about SNP conference which starts on Saturday than a desire to tick off a programme for government pledge.

John Swinney knows he has a battle on his hands over his independence strategy with members. He has said his party must win an outright majority at next year’s elections to even ask for a second referendum - something which looks, at this point, highly unlikely to be achieved.

There are members rebelling against that, saying that if there is a majority of people in Scotland voting for pro-independence parties next year, that should lead to secession talks - never mind another referendum.

But Mr Swinney is nothing if not a man of caution. That approach is not within his rules of playing straight. This paper then is a tool he hopes he can use to quash some of that dissent. He hopes it will tell SNP members - and the wider independence community - that some heavy lifting is being done, so not only does it show why independence is necessary, but how it could work.

The problem is the paper says nothing that hasn’t been said by the SNP many times over. When your answer to every question is independence (and why not if you believe in it?) then that’s hardly surprising. But it underlines the fact that the party continues to shy away from grappling with hard truths. Nothing heavy has been lifted at all.

Andrew Wilson’s Growth Commission report tried that in 2018. It admitted there would be a deficit of around six per cent in a newly independent Scotland and this would mean cuts, especially as the plan would be to rejoin the EU, which needs national debt to run at three per cent at most. In fact that report said it could take a decade or so to get on an even keel economically.

This new paper doesn’t even go there. Instead it talks about love, hope and kindness.

Yet according to the latest figures Scotland’s deficit – the difference between total revenue and expenditure – stood at 11.7 per cent of GDP in 2024-25. Nationalists will cry out that the figure is only notional while Scotland is part of the UK, which is true. But it cannot be wished away and the shortfall would have to be tackled - which means either raising taxes, or making cuts.

On debt it says there would need to be agreement with the UK government on the “division of liabilities and assets” and could see the Scottish Government “voluntarily making a payment to the UK with respect to servicing the UK debt” - it’s unlikely there would be anything voluntary about it especially as the paper also says the newly independent Scotland will continue to use the UK £ (but no timescale for how long before transitioning to a Scottish £) and so the Bank of England would be the Lender of Last Resort.

As to an independent Scotland’s debt - well that would be managed by a new body which would be tasked with meeting the “financing requirements for government and minimising borrowing costs” - basically it would get the blame when cuts inevitably kicked in. For as the Institute for Fiscal Studies’ David Phillips says “it’s not credible to argue that a reckoning with Scotland’s public finance position could be postponed and tough choices avoided in the early years of independence”.

Economists have also pointed out that an estimated £35bn of reserves would have to be raised to protect the new currency from economic shocks and speculators but the paper contained few details on how this would be done. And there is nothing to suggest the BoE would help.

There is also nothing in the paper about how the currency would be affected by rejoining the EU. Since 1992 all new members have adopted, or pledged to adopt, the Euro, when their deficits reach the sweet spot. John Swinney appears to think that Scotland would be exempt from such a process. There is no reasoning why, but he perhaps believes that a weak Scottish currency would be favourable for exports which seems to be the Swedish approach.

The one change in the paper is an acceptance that from day one of independence, Scots’ pension costs would be met by the Scottish Government. For a long time it’s been suggested the UK would continue to pay them. John Swinney has made it clear that wouldn’t be the case.

Of course the most interesting thing that John Swinney said yesterday - and it was said because he knew it would lead the headlines - is the idea that the limits of devolution have been reached. Not even 30 years since the Scottish Parliament came into being, he says that all that can be done has been.

Now that is something the SNP members in Aberdeen this weekend will agree with wholeheartedly - but it sets his government up for accusations that it’s accepted it has run out of steam.

Expect to hear a lot of that from opposition parties in the run up to next year’s elections. Especially as this latest paper seems to prove it.