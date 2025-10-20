Parents said they felt gaslit, dismissed and even blamed for what happened at the trust

Amarjit and Mandip Matharoo. Picture: Amarjit and Mandip Matharoo

By Alex Taylor-Brown

After much campaigning, bereaved families in Leeds are welcoming an independent inquiry into maternity services.

An investigation earlier this found the deaths of 56 babies and two mothers between 2019 and 2024 may have been preventable. Lauren Caulfield lost her daughter Grace in 2022. She said: "When Grace wasn't growing as she should have been, no one was noticing that happening, I was told it's normal towards the end of pregnancy. "It wasn't until I'd gone into labour that I found out she'd died.” Parents, who have formed a group calling for change at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, have said they've felt gaslit, dismissed and even blamed for what happened at the trust. Official data shows that despite being one of the largest teaching hospitals in Europe, it 'remains an outlier on perinatal mortality.’ Read more: National inquiry launched into failures in NHS maternity and neonatal care across 14 hospital trusts Read more: Disabled could be helped back into work with new right similar to maternity law

Maternity Family Group Leeds, Angela Welsh, Fiona Winser-Ramm, Lauren Caulfield and Amarjit Matharoo. Picture: Alamy

Amarjit Matharoo's daughter Asees was stillborn in January 2024. "I was 32 and a half weeks pregnant and went in with multiple presentations. I've been told prior and since I went in that the trust had said to other bereaved families 'if a mother presents more than once and had a loss, there'll be a full investigation. "I presented twice and they sent me home. Asses' cause of death is unknown and if we hadn't got to the hospital I wouldn't be here either. The duty of care they owed me was non-existent and if they'd done the scan, they should have been able to get Asees out.” Leeds was named as one of 14 trusts that would be part of a National 'Rapid Review' into maternity and neonatal services, led by Baroness Amos. Earlier in the year, the Health Secretary had said there wouldn't be an independent investigation into Leeds but after meeting with parents in the city, Wes Streeting has told them there will now be an inquiry. He said he was "shocked" by the experiences of families and the "repeated maternity failures in Leeds - made worse by the unacceptable response of the trust."

Families have welcomed the news . Picture: Amarjit and Mandip Matharoo

Fiona Winser-Ramm's daughter Aliona died in 2020. She's welcoming the inquiry. "We've been pushing for this for a very long time. We're grateful to Wes Streeting for believing everything we put to him and realising an inquiry is essential in an effort to create meaningful change. "It's become obvious to us and the Health Secretary that Leeds teaching Hospital NHS Trust simply cannot do this on their own.” Fiona's husband Dan says they want midwife Donna Ockenden to chair the inquiry as well. "Whilst Donna Ockenden is currently undertaking the review at Nottingham NHS Trust, she's been able to make real change along the way. She's held that trust accountable and made sure that their actions have been very transparent, and this is what we want for Leeds. "She's independent, experienced and trusted by families.”