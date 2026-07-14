England’s white-ball resurgence came to a halt at Edgbaston as India took the first game of the Metro Bank ODI Series by six wickets.

Harry Brook’s side moved top of the T20 world rankings with this month’s 4-0 win over the tourists but it is a different story in the 50-over game, where they languish at number eight in the standings and have now lost 14 of their last 20 matches.

With an ODI World Cup the new priority for head coach Brendon McCullum, whose personal remit has shifted following his sacking from the Test set-up, their one-day struggles represent a fast growing headache.

England never really regained their footing after slipping to 80 for five, but Joe Root’s unbeaten 76 and a career-best 68 from all-rounder Liam Dawson roused them to 258.

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