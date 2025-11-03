Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed 241. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

The sole survivor of a plane crash that killed 241 people has said it is a "miracle" he is still alive, but the death of his brother "took all my happiness".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking almost four months on from the Air India crash in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh said the incident has left him with constant "flashbacks". The 39-year-old described it as a "miracle" that he survived the disaster, but said the death of his brother Ajay, who was on the same flight, meant his family has "lost everything". Mr Ramesh, who is based in Leicester, said talking about the crash itself is still "very painful", and his advisers have said he still has not spoken about the incident with close family. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, killing everyone on board other than Mr Ramesh. Some 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals were killed, making it one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British fatalities. Besides those on board flight AI171, another 19 people also died and 67 were seriously injured.

Relatives and friend pay their last respect to Pilot Clive Kunder. Picture: Getty

Mr Ramesh's advisers, Sanjiv Patel and Radd Seiger, have criticised the care he has received since the crash, saying he has been treated like a "name on a spreadsheet". They have appealed to the airline's chief executive Campbell Wilson to meet with them so he can hear about Mr Ramesh's current situation - claiming he has "ignored repeated written requests". Air India said in a statement that an offer of a meeting with senior leaders from the airline's parent company, Tata Group, has been made, and said care for the families of the crash victims, including Mr Ramesh, "remains our absolute priority". It is understood an interim payment has been accepted and transferred to Mr Ramesh. A preliminary report into the incident from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found both of the plane's fuel switches moved to the "cut-off" position "immediately" after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine. It has sparked questions over whether the crash was deliberate. In an interview with PA, Mr Ramesh said the incident, and losing his brother, has "completely brought down my family". He said: "I can't explain about my brother. "I lost everything - my happiness. God gave me life but took all my happiness, and from my family. "It completely brought down my family... it's very difficult for me and my family." Mr Ramesh said recalling the crash itself was still too painful to talk about, adding that he could not bring himself to speak about what his first memory was after the incident.

Mr Ramesh says he still gets flashbacks. Picture: Alamy

After the interview, in a statement prepared with the assistance of his advisers, he said he was "broken" and stays awake at night because of the "flashbacks". He said: "I get flashbacks all the time, I just stay awake, I sleep maybe three to four hours. "Yes it's a miracle I survived, but I lost everything, I lost my brother, I'm broken." On his brother, Mr Ramesh's statement continued: "We were all happy, enjoying (life). "My brother was my strength, he was my everything. "And now? We're broken, I don't feel like talking to anyone." During his interview, Mr Ramesh said he was grateful for the support of his wider family, but said his mother, father and younger brother "totally broke down" after the crash. He told PA: "My family have given me good support. "My mother, father and my younger brother totally broke down - like mentally. "And also me - mentally, physically." Mr Ramesh wore a New York Yankees cap to the interview in memory of Ajay, who frequently wore an identical cap, including on the flight. He continued: "My uncle, my cousin, my friends, Sanjiv, Radd - they have given me good support - they're always here. "Mentally and physically - I'm not talking about too much with my family as I'm in my room, alone. "I don't like to talk too much. I'm just sitting on my bed and thinking. "I lost my brother, 35 years old - every day I'm struggling." One of Mr Ramesh's advisers, Mr Patel, told PA that Air India was "failing" to keep its promise to treat victims of the crash as "family". He said: "On the day of the accident, after the initial shock, I felt sick to my stomach, the thought of the trauma unfolding in so many families. "Since then, I've done what I can to help whoever reached out. "Air India promised to treat them as family, but four months on, I can tell you, they are failing." Mr Patel continued: "The families have been dignified in their grief, but they've been treated like a name on a spreadsheet, where's the personal care? "People have been patient, but four months on and the frustration is growing.

Mourners carry the coffins of victims who died in the Air India Flight 171 crash, for funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad. Picture: Getty

"I'd like to believe that Air India's executives meant what they promised, unstinting support for the victims of this devastating tragedy, and perhaps they are unaware of the way they are failing in carrying it out. "Having ignored repeated written requests, this is a public appeal, on behalf of Vishwash and the family and the wider community, an appeal to CEO Campbell Wilson to come and meet with us so he can hear directly about the challenges and failings and be given a chance to put things right." Fellow adviser and spokesman Mr Seiger told PA: "Having advised corporations like Air India myself in the past in a previous life, you have one chance to do the right thing after disasters like this. "We are sitting next to the sole survivor of this major airline crash, and as far as I can make out, he is being treated like a number on a spreadsheet. "Not only has his life been turned upside down, but his entire family's life has been turned upside down and the CEO of Air India said after the crash he promised full and unstinting support for victims. "What you can't forgive is when the people responsible for that crash don't step forward and do the right thing - that we can't forgive."

241 people were killed in the crash. Picture: Getty