Sir Keir Starmer's trade deal with India failed to cover some of the UK's key interests and should be treated as a "living agreement" that can be updated in future, a Lords committee has said.

The House of Lords International Agreements Committee called the deal clinched last year a "significant achievement", but noted that UK exporters would not benefit right away - while their Indian counterparts will have access to the UK market immediately.

The group also said a "number of notable UK interests were omitted" from the deal so the Government could get the free trade agreement over the line.

Legal services and investment protection were among the areas that failed to make the cut, the committee said in a newly released report.

