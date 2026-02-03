Key UK interests left out of India trade deal, Lords committee says
Sir Keir Starmer's trade deal with India failed to cover some of the UK's key interests and should be treated as a "living agreement" that can be updated in future, a Lords committee has said.
The House of Lords International Agreements Committee called the deal clinched last year a "significant achievement", but noted that UK exporters would not benefit right away - while their Indian counterparts will have access to the UK market immediately.
The group also said a "number of notable UK interests were omitted" from the deal so the Government could get the free trade agreement over the line.
Legal services and investment protection were among the areas that failed to make the cut, the committee said in a newly released report.
The peers also warned of the risk that non-tariff barriers, in particular mandatory Indian regulations known as quality control orders, could undermine the objectives of the agreement.
Committee chair Lord Goldsmith said: "There is considerable scope for further developing the provisions for services trade and investment facilitation, and the Government should continue to engage with India on these issues.
"It also remains to be seen how competitive UK products will remain as India opens its market more broadly, particularly in the context of its very recently signed FTA with the EU.
"We recommend the UK and India view the FTA as a 'living agreement', rather than a static one, and prioritise strengthening the terms of the Agreement as the relationship develops.
"The Government should utilise the range of existing dialogue mechanisms and networks to further enhance the relationship in substantive and symbolic terms."