The threat to UK critical national infrastructure (CNI) is elevated and evolving due to the Iran conflict.

Indirect cyber threats, transmitted through regional supply chains and overseas assets, can ripple directly into domestic infrastructure, causing operational disruption, reputational damage, and financial cost.

UK organisations embedded in the Middle East or relying on connected logistics, energy, or transport networks are particularly exposed, and the current environment is more volatile, opportunistic, and permissive of destructive activity than at any time in recent years.

The ripple effect of indirect attacks

During increased tensions throughout 2026, the regional operating environment has become more volatile and emotional. In such a climate, attackers are more likely to seize opportunistic openings, exploiting low-hanging fruit wherever it exists.

This is precisely why the NCSC has emphasised the need for urgent action on known vulnerabilities, weak access controls, poor segmentation, and third-party risk.

While the direct cyber threat from Iran to the UK has not changed dramatically, the indirect threat has intensified. Attackers now have a permissive environment in which unsophisticated techniques such as DDoS campaigns, phishing, credential theft, defacement, and exploitation of exposed services, can have outsized consequences. What starts as opportunistic disruption can escalate rapidly into serious operational incidents.

Most worrying is the potential for destructive malware, including wiper-style attacks.

UK CNI organisations must not mistake the apparent simplicity of these attacks as harmless. The impact of an indirect attack can be as severe as a direct one, particularly if a critical supplier, regional hub, or connected service is disrupted.

Delays in logistics, temporary shutdowns of operational assets, or impacts from compromised industrial control systems can all cascade back into UK operations, widening contagion, increasing impacts and amplifying reputational damage.

Complacency is the greatest vulnerability

Iranian threat actors have demonstrated the ability to cause tangible damage, reputational harm, and costly recovery efforts. But history shows that organisations with mature, segmented networks, disciplined patching regimes, and strong access controls can limit high-impact events.

Conversely, those with weak cyber hygiene, exposed services, and poorly managed third-party interfaces face material increases in impact. In this environment, complacency is the greatest vulnerability.

Pragmatic, urgent action is required. UK CNI organisations, particularly those with a presence or supply chain in the Middle East, must tighten patching schedules, harden privileged access, review internet-facing services, validate backup integrity, improve proactive monitoring, and rehearse incident response scenarios.

Emphasis should be on removing exposed or vulnerable attack surfaces, enforcing network segmentation, and ensuring rapid recovery capability.

This is the necessary proactive defence against a threat landscape that is increasingly crossing borders.

The Middle East conflict has elevated the threat landscape, and elements of UK CNI could become a target of indirect but highly consequential attacks.

Vigilance, discipline, and robust cyber hygiene are core behaviours that will help minimise any impact from a conflict thousands of miles away from becoming UK CNI impacting event.