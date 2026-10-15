Indonesia engulfed by orange smog as fires send emissions soaring
Air pollution index readings in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan have been in excess of the "hazardous" threshold, prompting protests in Palangka Raya
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An eerie orange smog has settled over cities in Indonesia as wildfire pollution continues to cause havoc in the region.
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Air pollution index readings in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan have been in excess of the "hazardous" threshold, prompting protests in Palangka Raya.
Pollution levels multiple times higher than the threshold were also logged in the Katingan district of Central Kalimantan, and the provincial capital of Palangka Raya on Thursday.
The rising level of smog has been brought about by peatland fires, which can keep burning beneath the surface and re-emerge – and also create thicker smoke.
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The country suffered its worst fire season since 2015, in a string of incidents which were linked to farmers burning land to make way for crops such as palm oil.
Some fires have been burning for months, prompting over 270,000 cases of respiratory illness to be recorded in just seven of Indonesia's 38 provinces.
Air quality in neighbouring Singapore, East Timor and Malaysia has been affected by the smog, leading to some schools being shut.
The fires have caused emissions to be their highest in the world for a month, according to the EU-linked Fire Emissions Watch.
The watchdog says "hotter and drier conditions" linked to the onset of the El Niño phenomenon are also "driving significantly increased emissions and smoke pollution".
A new head of Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, President Prabowo Subianto, was appointed on Thursday. It has not been confirmed whether it was linked to the wildfire problem.
Mr Subianto ordered further resources to be deployed to fight the blazes on Tuesday following increasing criticism of the country’s response.