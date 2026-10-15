Air pollution index readings in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan have been in excess of the "hazardous" threshold, prompting protests in Palangka Raya

High air pollution levels were reported in the Katingan district of Central Kalimantan and the provincial capital of Palangka Raya. Picture: REINA/Getty

By Georgia Bell

An eerie orange smog has settled over cities in Indonesia as wildfire pollution continues to cause havoc in the region.

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Concerning levels of air pollution have been reported in Palangka Raya. Picture: AFAN ANUGERAH/Getty

The country suffered its worst fire season since 2015, in a string of incidents which were linked to farmers burning land to make way for crops such as palm oil. Some fires have been burning for months, prompting over 270,000 cases of respiratory illness to be recorded in just seven of Indonesia's 38 provinces. Air quality in neighbouring Singapore, East Timor and Malaysia has been affected by the smog, leading to some schools being shut. The fires have caused emissions to be their highest in the world for a month, according to the EU-linked Fire Emissions Watch.

The high levels of smog have been linked to respiratory illnesses. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy