Around 5,000 people have been evacuated after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia, killing at least ​51, blocking roads and causing landslides, authorities said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Management Agency says more than 900 homes have been destroyed.

Thousands have also had to leave their homes, and are spending the night in emergency shelters.

Rescue teams were unable to reach some regions where people are trapped under rubble.

The quake, followed by some 341 aftershocks, is the ​Southeast Asian nation's deadliest since a 2022 quake killed hundreds in West Java.

A tsunami warning was issued but was later lifted.