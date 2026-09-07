Eight Indonesian airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed early on Monday morning because of volcanic ash from eruptions at Mount Anak Krakatau, the transport minister said.

Ash from Anak Krakatau, which sits halfway between Java and Sumatra islands, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas since it erupted late on Friday, leading to the closure of the airports for safety reasons.

The transport ministry said 170,000 people have been affected by flight cancellations.

Jakarta's main airport will remain closed until 6 p.m. local time, its operators said on Monday on Instagram.

"We cannot ascertain when this will end due to the dynamic weather," Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said in a statement on Monday, adding that the seven other airports, which included the ones serving Jakarta's nearby provinces of Lampung and West Java, would remain closed until at least 08:59 a.m..

The volcano monitoring agency's website showed the most recent Anak Krakatau eruption occurred Sunday at 8:23 p.m.

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