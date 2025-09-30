The findings suggest "inequality creates a toxic social environment"

The study of more than 10,000 youngsters discovered altered brain development. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Scientists have linked the impact of living in an unequal society to structural changes in the brains of children – regardless of individual wealth – for the first time.

The study of more than 10,000 youngsters in the US discovered altered brain development in children from wealthy and lower-income families in areas with higher rates of inequality, which were also associated with poorer mental health. The findings suggest “inequality creates a toxic social environment” that “literally shapes how young minds develop”, researchers said. Experts from King’s College London, the University of York and Harvard University looked at MRI scan images from 10,071 children aged nine to 10 in 17 US states who were involved in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study. The team measured inequality by scoring how evenly income is measured in society. Read More: Living standards set to drop by 2030 with low-income families suffering the most, charity warns

The team used data from questionnaires taken when the children were 10 and 11 and found mental health was worse for those who lived in unequal societies. Picture: Alamy

States with higher rates included New York, Connecticut, California and Florida, while Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Vermont had narrower income gaps. Using scan images, researchers studied the surface area and thickness of regions of the cortex – the wrinkly, outer layer of the brain – including the areas used for memory, attention, emotion and language. They also looked at links between different regions of the brain and changes in blood flow which showed brain activity. The study found that children living in areas with higher rates of inequality had a reduced cortex surface area and altered connections between different areas of the brain, regardless of individual circumstances such as family income and education. Experts said the findings, published in Nature Mental Health, show income inequality is “a unique societal-level determinant of neurodevelopment and mental health, independent of individual socioeconomic status”. Dr Divyangana Rakesh, of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London, said: “This isn’t just about individual family income – it is about how income is distributed in society. “Both children from wealthy and lower-income families showed altered neurodevelopment and we established that this has a lasting impact on wellbeing.” Researchers also explored how these changes in the brain may impact on mental health.

