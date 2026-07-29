Fifa president Gianni Infantino has given member nations 53 days to back plans to sell stakes in the World Cup - or face a 75% cut in potential funding.

The under-pressure president has told all 211 member associations they could receive up to $40 million each if they sign up to the proposals by 19 September.

A $10 billion funding package will be available to associations that sign up - while those rejecting the plan would receive $2.7 billion, almost 75% less.

In a letter seen by The Times, Infantino wrote: “The decision on whether or not to proceed with this proposal belongs entirely to you.

“Should you wish to proceed, this $10 billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.

“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal, we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme of $2.7 billion as previously presented.”

Read more: Chelsea's shock swoop: Blues agree deal to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton as Delap and Jackson futures under threat

Read more: England joins FIFA revolt: FA 'deeply concerned' over World Cup sell-off plan linked to Trump's family