Infantino gives countries 53-day deadline to back World Cup sell-off plan or lose 75% of funding
The Fifa president has told all 211 member associations they could receive up to $40 million each if they sign up to the proposals by 19 September
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has given member nations 53 days to back plans to sell stakes in the World Cup - or face a 75% cut in potential funding.
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The under-pressure president has told all 211 member associations they could receive up to $40 million each if they sign up to the proposals by 19 September.
A $10 billion funding package will be available to associations that sign up - while those rejecting the plan would receive $2.7 billion, almost 75% less.
In a letter seen by The Times, Infantino wrote: “The decision on whether or not to proceed with this proposal belongs entirely to you.
“Should you wish to proceed, this $10 billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.
“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal, we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme of $2.7 billion as previously presented.”
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He added that each member association could access “up to $40 million” from 1 January 2027 under the proposed package.
Fifa announced plans on Tuesday to create a private company to run its competitions, with reported links to the extended family of US President Donald Trump.
The proposal has sparked a furious backlash, with the Football Association saying it was “deeply concerned” and Uefa warning that the World Cup is not an “asset to trade”.
The FA said it had not been given substantive details of the proposal or its conditions.
“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved,” it said.
“When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further," it added.
Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, has also criticised Fifa, saying it learned of the plans through media reports and a subsequent press release.
The confederation said it was “deeply concerned” by the lack of due process and called for decisions to be guided by “good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship”.
The plan has been criticised by new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said the World Cup is “not a product” and belongs to fans and not investors.