Gianni Infantino has called FIFA staff to a crisis meeting in Morocco as pressure mounts on the president following the collapse of a controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

The 56-year-old has faced fierce criticism over the proposal, reportedly valued at £3.1 billion, which was later scrapped.

Staff have been asked to attend a meeting at a hotel in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, where Infantino is currently based.

UEFA and CONCACAF have both called for him to step down, with European football leaders declaring they have no confidence in the FIFA president.

If all UEFA and CONCACAF member nations follow their confederations’ position, opposition would rise to 91 countries. A total of 106 votes would be needed to remove him.

Jordan has also become the first Asian nation to publicly oppose Infantino.

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