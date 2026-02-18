Inflation has fallen to 3% - its lowest level since March 2025.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said this drop in the inflation rate to 3% in the year to January was due in part to lower petrol prices.

The reading was in line with the predictions of economists and puts inflation back on a downward trajectory after an increase in the previous month.

This marks a sharp drop from the 3.4% recorded by the ONS in December and boosts hopes for a cut to interest rates.

"Airfares were another downward driver this month with prices dropping back following the increase in December," he said.

"Lower food prices also helped push the rate down, particularly for bread and cereals and meat. These were partially offset by the cost of hotel stays and takeaways."

Reacting to the drop, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: ”Cutting the cost of living is my number one priority.

“Thanks to the choices we made at the budget we are bringing inflation down, with £150 off energy bills, a freeze in rail fares for the first time in 30 years and prescription fees frozen again.

“Our economic plan is the right one, to cut the cost of living, cut the national debt and create the conditions for growth and investment in every part of the country.”

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said this drop still leaves inflation "below target thanks to Labour's choices."

He added: "Families are still feeling the pinch because of Labour’s economic mismanagement.

"Britain is not being governed - the economy is weaker and working people are paying the price. Only the Conservatives have a plan for a stronger economy, and a leader with the backbone to deliver that plan and get Britain working again."

This is a breaking story, more follows...