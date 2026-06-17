Chancellor Rachel Reeves said UK inflation was holding “steady” despite the US-Iran war sending prices higher worldwide.

Inflation holds steady at 2.8% as food price rises ease. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

UK inflation unexpectedly flatlined last month as a slowdown in food price rises offset pressure from airfares, according to official figures.

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The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was recorded at 2.8% in May, the same rate as in April. It was lower than expected by economists, who had predicted an uptick in inflation to 3%. It means the price of goods and services are still increasing, but at the same speed as in April. Read more: Labour 'doesn't understand the internet', tech giant 4chan’s lawyer tells LBC Read more: Food inflation may not reach worst-case scenario but will last longer, industry says

The price of goods and services are still increasing. Picture: Getty

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s slowdown, inflation held steady in May as various price movements offset each other. “The main upward movement came from transport with airfares, vehicle taxes and petrol prices all pushing up inflation. “These were offset by lower food prices, with decreases in inflation seen across a range of meat, dairy and vegetable items compared to last month, as well as the cost of domestic heating oil, which fell back after climbing in recent months.”

Household energy prices have remained depressed after a lower Ofgem energy price cap came into force in April. Picture: Alamy

Household energy prices have remained depressed after a lower Ofgem energy price cap came into force in April, but the fresh data showed further upward pressure on fuel costs. The average price of petrol rose by 0.6 pence per litre between April and May, rising to 157.4p per litre for the month. This marked the highest price since November 2022, when fuel prices were pushed sharply higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More expensive motor fuel contributed to elevated transport inflation, which lifted to 6.8% for May – the highest level since November 2022. However, the largest catalyst for sharper transport inflation was increased airfares, which increased by 10.3% month-on-month, largely linked to the early timing of Easter and the school holidays. There was also upward pressure from car duty, statisticians said. Meanwhile, higher transport costs were partly offset by a slowdown in price rises for food and non-alcoholic drinks. Food and drink inflation eased to 2.2% from 3% in April, falling to its lowest level since December 2024. The ONS highlighted that it was linked to downward pressure from meat, particularly beef and ham, and dairy products, including cheese.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said they have 'got the right economic plan'. Picture: Alamy