Experts had widely predicted that inflation would reach a peak of 4% in September before starting to fall. It remained at 3.8% today.

It marks the third successive month that the rate remained unchanged, and the 12th month in a row that inflation is nearly double the Bank of England's 2 per cent target.

The Chancellor is considering a £2billion raid on middle-class professionals such as lawyers, accountants and family doctors as she scrambles to balance the books in next month’s Budget.

She is expected to use the budget to impose a new charge on people who use limited liability partnerships as she tries to fill a £30 billion hole in the public finances. This is expected to hit middle-class professionals such as lawyers, accountants and family doctors.

They are not subject to employer’s national insurance as partners are treated as self-employed. The chancellor is also said to be considering an annual levy on the most expensive homes or subjecting them to capital gains tax- a so called ‘mansion tax’.

However some experts are urging her to focus on slashing spending instead.

The chancellor wants “those with the broadest shoulders” to pay more tax.

According to predictions, a solicitor in a partnership earning £316,000 would face extra taxes of £23,000-a-year.

