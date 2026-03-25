UK inflation flatlined at 3% last month prior to the impact of the Iran war, according to official figures.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was unchanged from the level reported in January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It was in line with predictions from economists.

However, the steady picture for inflation does not yet reflect the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on the cost of living, with the first attacks taking place at the very end of February.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “In an uncertain world we have the right economic plan, taking a responsive and responsible approach to supporting working people in the national interest.

“We’re taking £150 off energy bills and providing targeted support for those facing higher heating oil costs.

Read More: What is behind the Bank’s latest rates decision and inflation warnings?