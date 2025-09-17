UK inflation remained unchanged last month but food and drink price rises have accelerated for the fifth month in a row, new official figures show.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index was 3.8% in August, the same as July, the Office for National Statistics said.

This was the level that most economists had been expecting, but remains at nearly double the Bank of England's target and ends hopes of an interest rate cut later this week.

Food and drink inflation rose to 5.1% in August, from 4.9% in July, as shoppers continued to face higher prices for items at the till.

It marks the fifth month in a row that the rate has increased and the first time it has nudged above 5 per cent in 18 months.

It reads as more bad news for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has been warned she will have to find an additional £9 billion in her upcoming budget due to downgrades in productivity.

