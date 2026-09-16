Inflation accelerated further last month to 3.1% in August, up from 2.9% in July, the Office for National Statistics said.

“Higher airfares, particularly for long-haul journeys, also contributed to the increase.”

.ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Sharp price rises for petrol and diesel pushed inflation up again in August.

Motor fuels contributed significantly to the rise in inflation, after the average price of petrol rose by 9.1 pence per litre between July and August

It comes as higher fuel costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East and more expensive electronics push up the cost of living.

The figures point towards a continued upwards trajectory for inflation since reaching a 15-month low of 2.6% in June.

Responding to the latest official data showing inflation rose to 3.1% in August, Chancellor John Healey said: “The war in the Middle East is impacting on inflation worldwide, not just here at home.“In our bills, our weekly shop and at the petrol pumps

.“We have taken early action to help families and businesses breathing space, by cutting tax on electricity bills, capping bus fares at £2 and lowering rates for pubs, social clubs and live music venues.

“Despite this serious global uncertainty, our UK economy is proving resilient, and our determination to deliver and growth in every postcode continues.”

Economists had suggested that the fresh figures were likely to show the early impact of the breakdown of the US-Iran ceasefire.

Oil and gas prices have ticked higher since the US-Iran ceasefire deal collapsed on July 8.

Oxford Economics’ Andrew Goodwin said he expected the data to show a significant uplift linked to higher petrol and diesel costs for motorists.

“Weekly data from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero suggests that fuel prices rose 7% month-on-month between July and August, and we expect this to add around 0.2 percentage points to CPI inflation,” he said.

Experts at Pantheon Macroeconomics also suggested that so-called “AI-flation” could also be a factor.Rob Wood, chief UK economist for the company, said they believe higher electronics prices, linked to chip shortages amid the AI boom, could add 0.2 percentage points to inflation.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said: “After broadly matching expectations in July, we see price momentum pushing up again in August.“Some goods inflation, food inflation and a chunky rise in energy prices will likely see inflation take another small step higher to round up the summer.”

The banking giant predicted that CPI will peak at around 3.5% year-on-year in November as further price pressures, such as another rise in household energy bills in October, come into effect.

Projections for rising inflation have contributed to heightened expectations that the Bank of England could increase interest rates in the coming months.