UK house prices fell at the steepest rate in more than three years, according to November's data

New build apartments - as house prices saw the equivalent of 24 years of growth wiped. Picture: Peter Dazeley/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rising levels of inflation have wiped an estimated 24 years of growth from the average house price, according to new data tracking UK market movements between June and September.

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Inflation has eaten away at nationwide property wealth, according to the figures, with data revealing the average property has lost nearly £63,000 in value over the past five years. It comes after figures released in October showed the annual rate of house price growth has slowed to its weakest pace for nearly three years amid borrower caution because of rising mortgage costs, according to an index. Real-terms property prices fell to £276,157 between July and September, according to the data from Nationwide Building Society. That figure is down 2 per cent compared to the previous three months - and 19 per cent lower than the 2021 market peak. Read more: Meet Britain's hardcore preppers spending £10k on supplies and holding 'Silent Legion' training camps Read more: Royal British Legion stands by rainbow flag poppy after Reform councillor slammed LGBT remembrance symbol

Nationwide Building Society said UK property values grew by 0.5 per cent in October, down from 0.8 per cent in September and the slowest growth since January 2024. It follows claims that Andy Burnham is “failing families”, with the SNP noting new data that shows food prices have risen almost 40% in six years. On a month-on-month basis, prices remained unchanged, with the average property across the UK standing at £273,566 in October. Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said it comes as mortgage costs have increased because of expectations of upcoming interest rate rises as policymakers look to cool rising inflation caused by the Iran war. He said: “Market activity and house price growth have slowed in recent months, in part reflecting the uncertain economic backdrop.

Nationwide Building Society said UK property values grew by 0.5% in October, down from 0.8% in September and the slowest growth since January 2024. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty

“Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the conflict in the Middle East exerting upward pressure on energy prices, fanning inflation concerns. “This in turn has led to mounting financial market expectations of bank rate increases, which have maintained upward pressure on the market interest rates which underpin mortgage pricing.” He said the property market was expected to remain under pressure, but should recover once the energy price shock fades. He said: “Forward-looking indicators suggest further softness in the near term. “Surveyors report that new buyer inquiries remain weak. “Moreover, consumer sentiment dipped noticeably in October, with households becoming less confident about the outlook for the general economy as well as their own financial situation in the year ahead. “Once the energy shock fades, there are good reasons to believe the market will regain momentum.”