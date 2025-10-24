A manhunt for the Brazilian social media star was launched by police, with three accomplices arrested by police

Influencer and 'cannabis activist', 23, goes on the run 'after being linked to drug trafficking ring'. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 23-year-old social media star and 'cannabis campaigner' has gone on the run after being accused of 'running a drug trafficking ring'.

Influencer Melissa Said, known for her outspoken views on the legalisation of cannabis, was being hunted by police over her links to drug gangs in Central America after fleeing her home. Regularly sharing drug-related content online, alongside images of her relaxing on beaches in bikinis, the influencer has gathered a following of around 340,000 people on Instagram. Authorities in Brazil have now accused her of leading a criminal organisation linked to the distribution of the drug in São Paulo, as well as money laundering in the state of Bahia, located in the northeast of Brazil.

Regularly sharing drug-related content online, alongside images of her relaxing on beaches in bikinis, the influencer has gathered a following of around 340,000 people on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Police were seen to arrest three suspected accomplices on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old influencer remains on the run. Officers reportedly seized a host of electronic devices in raids, with officers also discovering cash and evidence of suspicious financial transactions. The influencer, who regularly shares snapshots of her life online, is regularly seen smoking cannabis and "promoting crime," according to police. Brazilian officers have said the influencer initially evaded capture during the raids, with the 23-year-old considered a fugitive until she was captured on Thursday.

“The objective of this operation is to combat drug trafficking, with the main target being a digital influencer who promotes crime,” director of the State Department for Prevention and Suppression of Drug Trafficking, Ernandes Junior, said. “It was discovered that in addition to promoting crime and drug use, she also sells and distributes narcotics in Bahia, with some people from São Paulo as one of her suppliers.”