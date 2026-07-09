Looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy drowns in Thailand after ‘jumping into lake while fleeing police’
A ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer drowned in a lake in Thailand after jumping into the water while fleeing police.
Listen to this article
Texas-born influencer and bodybuilder Connor Murphy died on Tuesday night after jumping into a lake near where he lived in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok.
The Bangkok Post reports that he hired a driver to take him to his luxury rental home, but began behaving erratically and offered the driver money before rolling around on the road.
When police arrived, he became frantic and ran away, before jumping into a nearby lake.
He swam before slipping under the water. Rescue divers were called and they searched for about 30 minutes before they recovered his body about 65 feet from the shore.
Read more: England fans to get bank holiday if Three Lions win World Cup, Starmer suggests
Read more: Man accused of mass stabbing on train in Huntingdon due in court
Police said they went to his rental property which was found trashed. The Bangkok Post obtained pictures showing paint smeared across the walls.
The Bangkok Post also reported that searches of his car uncovered unused syringes and white pills.
The social media influencer rose to prominence by posting online tips and videos on how to ‘optimize’ his appearance, including building out his jawline with facial exercises.
However in recent months he had posted erratic videos in which he had dressed as a wizard and claimed to have had hallucinations.
On Instagram, a friend with the handle @jonskywalker wrote: “Regardless of what anyone online says or even the character your controversial content may have portrayed you to be, I will always remember you as the young kid who came up in this industry at the same time as me; thrown into a toxic industry and into the unforgiving spotlight of social media with no guidance and no mentor.”