A ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer drowned in a lake in Thailand after jumping into the water while fleeing police.

Texas-born influencer and bodybuilder Connor Murphy died on Tuesday night after jumping into a lake near where he lived in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok.

The Bangkok Post reports that he hired a driver to take him to his luxury rental home, but began behaving erratically and offered the driver money before rolling around on the road.

When police arrived, he became frantic and ran away, before jumping into a nearby lake.

He swam before slipping under the water. Rescue divers were called and they searched for about 30 minutes before they recovered his body about 65 feet from the shore.

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