Warning: This article contains distressing content

Jean Pormanove reportedly died during an extreme live stream. Picture: Instagram

By Ruth Lawes

A French internet star was found dead after his body was reportedly seen 'lifeless' in a live stream after '10 days of torture and sleep deprivation'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jean Pormanove, whose real name was Raphael Graven, died aged 46 on Sunday night in a room rented for live streams in Contes near Nice, local prosecutors said. He was known for his gaming live streams as well as extreme challenges alongside other streamers Naruto and Safine. Officers were alerted after viewers on Kick reportedly became concerned when Pormanove appeared to be 'lying lifeless on a mattress covered with a duvet' in a chilling video. Read more: Carnivore diet influencer dies aged 66 after genetic heart failure, family confirms Read more: TikTok influencer's son, 3, dies after plunging into family swimming pool

It is claimed he was not responding to the calls of his fellow streamers, with one heard saying: "He's really in a weird position," before the live abruptly ends. An investigation is currently being carried out by officers to determine Pormanove's cause of death. The prosecutor's office said in a statement: “At this stage, there is nothing suspicious, the hearings are in progress and an autopsy will be carried out." Clara Chappaz, Minister in charge of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, said on X that Pormanove had been 'humiliated and mistreated directly on Kick for months' on X, confirming a judicial inquiry. She added: "The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are an absolute horror. I would like to extend all my condolences to his family and loved ones." Sarah El Haïry, France's High Commissioner for Children, described the death as 'horrifying' on social media.

Pormanove reportedly suffered '10 days of torture and sleep deprivation'. Picture: Instagram