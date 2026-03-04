I moved out to Dubai two years ago, at 20, to live in the constant sun, feel safer, and interact with similar people.

I only spend six months of the year in Dubai, but my opinion has not changed. I still believe Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world.

As the attacks began, I felt the emotions you would expect, pure shock mostly. You don’t see things like this growing up in Coventry.

When an explosion landed near my apartment, I was quite scared. At first, the panic caused me to move out of my home at Jubeirah Beach Residence to a hotel farther into the desert with an underground shelter.

However, I’ve since returned to my apartment along with my friends as we’ve had enough reassurance to return to our normal lives to an extent.

Since returning to the city, my life over the last few days has been somewhat chilled.

We’ve been instructed to go back to normal already, even with the loud noises outside. The advice is to be cautious and continue with your normal life.

Watching things return to normal has made me feel much safer. I've seen people enjoying the beach and going to restaurants. The UAE government has made it clear they will do everything they can to keep us safe.

I was also reassured by a video I saw of the Crown Prince and the UAE's president visiting the mall for a coffee.

That doesn't mean I'm not alert. In my penthouse apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows, you can hear, see, and feel absolutely everything. I’m not going out to beach clubs, and I’m staying indoors as much as possible.

While I feel safe, the attacks are always at the back of my mind. I won't be able to fully relax until I eventually leave for Europe, as has always been my plan.

