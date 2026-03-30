An influencer is facing years behind bars after she was caught attempting to smuggle £150,000 of cannabis through Edinburgh Airport.

Prosecutor Emma Laing told the court Crampsie was discovered by Border Force after a layover in Paris on April 16 last year.

The 23-year-old influencer was placed under arrest and later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis to others at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Ellie Crampsie is said to have been found carrying 17 kilos of the drug into Scotland as she travelled home from Thailand last year.

Ms Laing said: “She was asked the usual questions by the officer and she confirmed she had travelled from Thailand.

“Her luggage was opened and a number of vacuum packages were within.”

Officials are said to have found 17 separate containers of cannabis, with a total value between £115,000 and £151,000.

Crampsie’s lawyer described her previous criminal record as “unremarkable in the context of this offence” and asked for her bail to be extended.

Sheriff Graeme Watson said: “I’m going to adjourn sentencing in this case to allow the court to obtain a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

“In the meantime I am going continue your bail conditions.

“That should be no prejudgment of what comes next, all sentencing options will be open to me on the next occasion, do you understand that?”

This comes amid a huge rise in attempts to smuggle cannabis from Thailand, with influencers often being targeted.

Earlier this year two tonnes of cannabis worth around £24 million were recovered by police in what is thought to be one of the biggest ever seizures of the drug in the UK.

Greater Manchester Police officers seized the class B drug during a raid at a property in Leigh Tenement Farm in Blackrod, Bolton.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remain in custody.

It is thought to be one of the biggest seizures of the drug in the UK.

Detective Superintendent Joe Harrop said: “Our officers uncovered a large-scale and sophisticated illegal operation at the location, housing a significant volume of illegal drugs.

“This seizure marks a major success for our officers – it removes a major source of harm, disrupts criminal networks and helps make neighbourhoods safer.”