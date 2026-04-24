Influencer, 23, jailed after trying to smuggle £150k of cannabis into the UK after holidaying in Thailand
The sheriff accepted she had been "naive and potentially taken advantage of" by her ex-boyfriend
A social media influencer has been jailed after smuggling more than 17 kilos of cannabis into Scotland from Thailand.
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Ellie Crampsie, 23, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars after she was found with £150,000 of cannabis in her suitcase as she travelled home from a holiday in Thailand last April.
The Glasgow-based influencer pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug at Edinburgh Airport when the appeared at the capital's sheriff court last month.
However she claimed she was pressured into carrying the drug haul by an ex-boyfriend.
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The 23-year-old is known as a promoter of Glasgow's nightlife end events scene, with more than 5,000 followers on Instagram and 6,000 on TikTok.
Sheriff Graeme Watson accepted she had been "naive and potentially taken advantage of" by her ex-boyfriend.
He said: "You knew your former partner had been involved in drugs and he asked you to check in his luggage.
"Your role was one of carrying the cannabis in your luggage and I accept there was a power imbalance in the relationship."
Crampsie's solicitor Michael Poggi said she had played a "lesser role" in the drug haul and there had been "evidence of pressure" from others.
A "much older person" had a "controlling influence" over her, he told the court.
Delivering her sentence, Sheriff Watson acknowledged Crampsie had a "lesser degree of culpability" but stated her decision was "reckless" and it deserved a jail sentence.
Crampsie, of Broomhouse, Glasgow, was placed under arrest and later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis to others at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last year.
Prosecutor Emma Laing previously told the court Crampsie was discovered by Border Force after a layover in Paris on April 16 last year.
Officials are said to have found 17 separate containers of cannabis in her suitcase, with a total value between £115,000 and £151,000.