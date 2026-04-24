The sheriff accepted she had been "naive and potentially taken advantage of" by her ex-boyfriend

Ellie Crampsie pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis to others. Picture: Instagram

By Issy Clarke

A social media influencer has been jailed after smuggling more than 17 kilos of cannabis into Scotland from Thailand.

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Ellie Crampsie, 23, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars after she was found with £150,000 of cannabis in her suitcase as she travelled home from a holiday in Thailand last April. The Glasgow-based influencer pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug at Edinburgh Airport when the appeared at the capital's sheriff court last month. However she claimed she was pressured into carrying the drug haul by an ex-boyfriend. Read more: Sabotage-for-hire: ‘Iranian agent’ offers to pay undercover LBC reporter for criminal acts on London’s streets Read more: Rapist who attacked Sikh woman in her home 'thinking she was Muslim' jailed for life

Ellie Crampsie has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars. Picture: Instagram

The 23-year-old is known as a promoter of Glasgow's nightlife end events scene, with more than 5,000 followers on Instagram and 6,000 on TikTok. Sheriff Graeme Watson accepted she had been "naive and potentially taken advantage of" by her ex-boyfriend. He said: "You knew your former partner had been involved in drugs and he asked you to check in his luggage. "Your role was one of carrying the cannabis in your luggage and I accept there was a power imbalance in the relationship."

Crampsie's solicitor Michael Poggi said she had played a "lesser role" in the drug haul and there had been "evidence of pressure" from others. A "much older person" had a "controlling influence" over her, he told the court. Delivering her sentence, Sheriff Watson acknowledged Crampsie had a "lesser degree of culpability" but stated her decision was "reckless" and it deserved a jail sentence.

Crampsie's solicitor Michael Poggi said she had played a "lesser role" in the drug haul and there had been "evidence of pressure" from others. . Picture: Instagram