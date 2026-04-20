Pictured: Influencer fighting for life after car ploughed into her outside nightclub, as another influencer arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Another woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving
An influencer fighting for her life after a car ploughed into her outside a nightclub in central London has been identified as a fashion model with hundreds of thousands of fans on social media.
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The Polish-born social media star, Klaudia Zakrzewska, known as Klaudiaglam, was hit along with two other pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A heated row took place outside the Inca club just moments before the collision on Argyll Street, off Oxford Street, at around 4.30am.
Shocking footage emerged online showing a car surrounded by pedestrians suddenly shooting forward towards Klaudia.
A witness can be heard shouting: "She is going to run her over."
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The victim can then be seen lying motionless on the ground surrounded by a crowd of screaming onlookers.
Emergency services were called at around 4.30am Sunday following reports that "a car had been involved in a collision with pedestrians".
Klaudia, who boats almost 260,000 Instagram followers, can be seen being knocked to the ground and becoming trapped underneath as bystanders rush to help.
A man in his 50s, who appeared to have been trying to access an electronic bike, suffered life-changing injuries, and another woman in her 30s also suffered minor injuries.
Footage shows the car swerving towards a wall, hitting a man, and ploughing into a woman, who is left lying unconscious on the ground.
The driver then appears to get out of the car to try and confront the victim as she lies seriously injured.
A 29-year-old woman, who is reported to also be a social media influencer, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving and taken into custody.
The Met police told LBC on Monday morning that the alleged victim remained in a critical condition.
Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell called for potential witnesses to come forward.
She said: "As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones.
"While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened.