Another woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving

Klaudia Zakrzewska was critically injured in the crash. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

An influencer fighting for her life after a car ploughed into her outside a nightclub in central London has been identified as a fashion model with hundreds of thousands of fans on social media.

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A woman was left fighting for life and a man was seriously injured. Picture: Social Media

The victim can then be seen lying motionless on the ground surrounded by a crowd of screaming onlookers. Emergency services were called at around 4.30am Sunday following reports that "a car had been involved in a collision with pedestrians". Klaudia, who boats almost 260,000 Instagram followers, can be seen being knocked to the ground and becoming trapped underneath as bystanders rush to help. A man in his 50s, who appeared to have been trying to access an electronic bike, suffered life-changing injuries, and another woman in her 30s also suffered minor injuries. Footage shows the car swerving towards a wall, hitting a man, and ploughing into a woman, who is left lying unconscious on the ground. The driver then appears to get out of the car to try and confront the victim as she lies seriously injured.

Police officers on Argyll Street after a car was involved in a collision with pedestrians at around 04:30hrs. Picture: Ben Shaw/Alamy Live News

A woman was arrested and several people were taken to hospital. Picture: Waldemar Sikora / Alamy Live News