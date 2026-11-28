We know most young people aren't tuning into the six o'clock news every night or sitting down on a Sunday with an array of national newspapers.

So how are they expected to keep up to date with the goings on in this country and abroad? The answer is of course social media. And therefore, through influencers. With politics being no different. If we want them to take an interest in politics, we need to meet them where they are – TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

I'm one of the team behind Girls Who Talk Politics (GWTP), which has more than 130,000 followers and reaches millions of people every month.

GWTP attended the recent creator reception at Number 10 which has prompted plenty of debate about who deserves a seat at the table.

But surely the question we should be asking is why journalists and content creators aren't working together, rather than competing, to engage more people in politics?

One reason is that there is still snobbery around the word 'influencer'. Creators are often dismissed as superficial or lacking substance, despite building businesses, developing audiences and generating serious commercial value. UK advertiser investment in creator partnerships reached £966 million in 2025 and is forecast to exceed £1.2 billion in 2026, according to IAB UK. It's difficult to dismiss an industry of that scale as a hobby.

There is, of course, a gendered element to this too. We have a long history of dismissing things women enjoy or make money from as frivolous or less worthy of recognition. Some of that attitude has followed women into the creator economy.

Content creators don't perform the same role as journalists, particularly when it comes to holding those in power to account, though that doesn't mean the two should operate in separate worlds. Journalists and creators have different skills and audiences. Working together offers an opportunity to bring depth and credibility to more people while making complex issues accessible.

At GWTP, we invest significant time in researching our content and using multiple credible sources to help followers make informed choices. We want young women to understand politics and feel confident participating in it. Sometimes that starts with a video explaining the Budget or a conversation with an MP. It might even encourage someone to seek out more information from a journalist.

No one is suggesting that creators should replace journalists, or vice versa. But if we're serious about getting young people to the ballot box, we should be looking at how these different skills can work together to get more people interested in the issues that affect their lives.

After all, how can we hold politicians to account if people don't know who they are, what decisions they're making or how those decisions impact them?

Political engagement has to start somewhere. Just like most things in 2026, that starting point is on social media.

Let’s embrace all political engagement.

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Georgia Richardson is the Head of Communications & Partnerships at Girls Who Talk Politics, who have more than 130,000 followers

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