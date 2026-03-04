Officials in the Gulf nation have sought to gain an upper hand in the information war by utilising an army of influencers, including well-known British names, to brand Dubai the "safest place on earth".

British model and influencer Petra Ecclestone has posted her support for the UAE regime's handling of the strikes on her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

International influencers living in Dubai are "terrified" of speaking out against the United Arab Emirates government after being told to fill their social media with praise for the regime's response to Iran's missile attack.

Officials in the Gulf nation have sought to gain an upper hand in the information war by utilising an army of influencers, including well-known British names, to brand Dubai the "safest place on earth". Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, ex-Apprentice contestant Luisa Zissman and model Petra Ecclestone are just some of the famous names who have been toeing the official line in posts to their thousands of followers. Read more: Iranian commander behind 'plot to assassinate Trump' killed, claims US Secretary of War Read more: Iran war LIVE updates

Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman described Dubai as 'the safest country in the world'. Picture: Instagram

Iran launched a wave of so-called suicide drone strikes on the Arab city over the weekend. Picture: Handout

But these messages hide the government's brutal policies, which include threatening to imprison or deport anyone whose posts are judged "harmful" to the UAE's reputation. A crackdown has also been initiated to stop people reposting genuine footage of the first wave of attacks on Saturday. The strikes saw the five-star Fairmont Hotel on the Palm Jumeirah and the iconic sail-shaped Burj Al Arab engulfed in flames after appearing to be struck by missiles. Within a few hours, the Dubai Media Office claimed "outdated images of past fire incidents" were being spread to garner online attraction and spread fear through the city's community. "Legal action will be taken against those who publish or republish such content in violation of UAE law," the post read. The UAE is known for having one of the worst human rights records in the world, with torture frequently utilised by its justice system and severe restrictions on freedom of speech imposed. Criticising or insulting the UAE government or its institutions can result in fines of up to £200,000 or five years in prison, and possible deportation. One anonymous influencer told the Daily Mail that many British content creators were scared to share what was going on in Dubai because they "could be deported or lose their homes".

Vicky Pattison, currently holidaying in Dubai, who told her followers that the portrayal of 'Dubai being bombed' was 'hyperbolic'. Picture: Instagram

BREAKING: Iranian drone hit the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE.



The 321-meter, 60-story tower stands on an artificial island. pic.twitter.com/SZaJrAUq3n — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2026

"Influencers and celebrities in particular have been instructed to present a rose-tinted image of Dubai on social media, acting as though everything is normal," the influencer said. "They've been strictly warned not to scaremonger on platforms with massive followings." On Tuesday, the official spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Abdulnasir Al-Humaidi, released the official figures for the Iranian missile and drone strikes. The general said the UAE was able to intercept and destroy 172 of the 186 missiles launched. Only one landed on its territory, while 13 fell into the sea. However, 57 of the 812 drones launched were able to get through their defence. Gen Al-Humaidi said three people were killed in the attacks, but did not reveal their identities. A further 68 were left with "minor injuries", while "mild" damage was caused to the country's buildings and infrastructure. Following the first Iranian attack on Saturday, Ms Zissman described Dubai as "the safest country in the world". Her comments were echoed by Ms Pattison, currently holidaying in Dubai, who told her followers that the portrayal of 'Dubai being bombed' was 'hyperbolic' and insisted that any damage was caused by falling debris.