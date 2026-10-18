The former Reform spokesperson suggested the party was the victim of a "a sustained and coordinated attack" and called for other parties to face investigations

Matthew Goodwin, a former Reform spokesperson, told Sunday with Lewis Goodall he was "as outraged as everybody else" by the bombshell new undercover footage. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

A former Reform parliamentary candidate has told LBC he was 'disgusted' after footage captured activists making racist and sexist remarks - but insisted the party had been subject to unfair levels of scrutiny.

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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Goodwin said he was "absolutely disgusted" by the language used by Reform campaigners, adding: "Some of the comments that were made by one or two individuals, particularly regarding women, I thought were absolutely outrageous." He said: "I'm happy that the party has suspended many of those individuals. "I think some of them I read yesterday have gone on actually to lose their jobs as well. And I'm as outraged as everybody else." However the former Reform spokesperson suggested the party was the victim of a "a sustained and coordinated attack" and called for other parties to face similar investigations.

"I want to see the investigations into antisemitism within the Green Party. I want to see an investigation into the Labour Party, into the grooming gangs." Probed on why Reform seemed to attract people with extremist views, he suggested Reform had no more extremists than other parties. "We've got a membership of nearly 300,000 people. Inevitably, you are going to attract a few people who say idiotic and outrageous things." He also defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after he was recorded protecting a candidate who made racist comments about David Lammy. Recordings taken inside Reform HQ found Farage ignored advice to remove mayoral candidate Chris Parry after he made an online post calling for British-born Labour MP David Lammy to “go home to the Caribbean." He instead asked Parry to apologise to Lammy, but allowed him to remain in the party.

🚨 BREAKING: Reform MP Sarah Pochin was secretly recorded by ITV saying the party has a "male issue" and "excludes you if you’re a woman" pic.twitter.com/OkkwO5k1lh — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 15, 2026

Mr Goodwin insisted Farage was "the first person to kick people out" and was removing candidates "left right and centre". Asked if there was a link between Reform's rhetoric on Islam and the extreme views expressed in the film, Mr Goodwin argued it was important for the UK to have "difficult controversial debates in a country which has free speech, and those debates will attract extremists who need to be kicked out of mainstream political life. "Both of those things can be true. I don't like where your argument leads us, which is, well, we're not going to discuss anything that's controversial because one or two bad apples might turn up. That's not the kind of society I want to live in." Mr Goodwin was also probed on his previous support for Luke Yarwood - an activist who was jailed for inciting racial hatred in February after calling on Brits to set migrant hotels alight.

Reform MP Sarah Pochin accused her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, and Nigel Farage is told by an official that he is 'protecting' a 'racist' candidate in bombshell new undercover footage. Picture: ITV Exposure