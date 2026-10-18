Reform's Goodwin 'disgusted' after activists filmed making racist and sexist comments
The former Reform spokesperson suggested the party was the victim of a "a sustained and coordinated attack" and called for other parties to face investigations
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A former Reform parliamentary candidate has told LBC he was 'disgusted' after footage captured activists making racist and sexist remarks - but insisted the party had been subject to unfair levels of scrutiny.
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Matthew Goodwin, a former Reform spokesperson, told Sunday with Lewis Goodall he was "as outraged as everybody else" by the bombshell new undercover footage.
The footage, recorded for the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform, is the latest release from a year-long investigation into Nigel Farage’s party.
It includes recordings of a Reform activist claiming asylum seekers should be put in “concentration camps” and that Muslims could not be British.
In a separate clip, Reform MP Sarah Pochin described the party as “chauvinistic”, adding: “They just exclude you if you’re a woman.”
Read more: Reform has imported the worst parts of American politics, writes Lewis Goodall
Read more: Farage 'joked' about school racism claims and Reform councillor said he'd 'carry out executions at No 10', new documentary reveals
Mr Goodwin said he was "absolutely disgusted" by the language used by Reform campaigners, adding: "Some of the comments that were made by one or two individuals, particularly regarding women, I thought were absolutely outrageous."
He said: "I'm happy that the party has suspended many of those individuals.
"I think some of them I read yesterday have gone on actually to lose their jobs as well. And I'm as outraged as everybody else."
However the former Reform spokesperson suggested the party was the victim of a "a sustained and coordinated attack" and called for other parties to face similar investigations.
"I want to see the investigations into antisemitism within the Green Party. I want to see an investigation into the Labour Party, into the grooming gangs."
Probed on why Reform seemed to attract people with extremist views, he suggested Reform had no more extremists than other parties.
"We've got a membership of nearly 300,000 people. Inevitably, you are going to attract a few people who say idiotic and outrageous things."
He also defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after he was recorded protecting a candidate who made racist comments about David Lammy.
Recordings taken inside Reform HQ found Farage ignored advice to remove mayoral candidate Chris Parry after he made an online post calling for British-born Labour MP David Lammy to “go home to the Caribbean." He instead asked Parry to apologise to Lammy, but allowed him to remain in the party.
🚨 BREAKING: Reform MP Sarah Pochin was secretly recorded by ITV saying the party has a "male issue" and "excludes you if you’re a woman" pic.twitter.com/OkkwO5k1lh— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 15, 2026
Mr Goodwin insisted Farage was "the first person to kick people out" and was removing candidates "left right and centre".
Asked if there was a link between Reform's rhetoric on Islam and the extreme views expressed in the film, Mr Goodwin argued it was important for the UK to have "difficult controversial debates in a country which has free speech, and those debates will attract extremists who need to be kicked out of mainstream political life.
"Both of those things can be true. I don't like where your argument leads us, which is, well, we're not going to discuss anything that's controversial because one or two bad apples might turn up. That's not the kind of society I want to live in."
Mr Goodwin was also probed on his previous support for Luke Yarwood - an activist who was jailed for inciting racial hatred in February after calling on Brits to set migrant hotels alight.
Asked if Luke Yarwood's prison sentence was appropriate, he said: "I don't personally think people should be sent to prison for what they write on social media unless they are specifically inciting violence and murder."
Probed on whether he considered Luke Yarwood's call for Brits to “gang together and start the slaughter” by setting migrant hotels alight to constituted extremism, he said: "There is a view in Westminster, in SW1, that everybody involved in these protests is somehow an extremist and a far-right activist.
"What I've said consistently is if you are peacefully protesting on the streets, my personal view is I support you because what's happened is the system here is pushing the British people to the edge.
"I think one of the reasons why actually people have been expressing these pretty outrageous comments is because the system overall is pushing the British people to the very edge."