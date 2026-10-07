The next Conservative government will change the law to remove inheritance tax from family homes, Kemi Badenoch has pledged at the Tory’s annual conference in Birmingham.

However, the Tories are not pledging to abolish inheritance tax, the leader warned.

She said: “We are not abolishing inheritance tax at this conference. I know you’re disappointed.

Couples will also be “able to leave an additional £1 million pounds tax-free” to their families under a Tory government, Badenoch announced, in another shake-up.

Badenoch vowed to also put growth at the heart of her plans for government as she pitched the Conservatives as the “no-nonsense” party to take on Andy Burnham’s Labour.

The Tory leader said the next election will be a “battle for the soul of the nation” as she promised the party would focus on letting people “keep more of what they earn”.

In a speech to the Conservative annual conference in Birmingham, she pledged to abolish death duties on all “family homes” and allow couples to leave behind an additional £1 million tax-free.

The move would mean the number of families paying inheritance will fall by more than a half, Mrs Badenoch said as she accused the Labour Government of being “addicted to welfare” and spending too much while “drowning our country in debt”.

“The Labour Party think it is selfish to pass on what you have earned to your children. We don’t,” she said.

As she seeks to reverse the Tories’ fortunes following its 2024 electoral rout, she insisted she was “not someone who gets written off” and “neither is the Conservative Party”.

“We are going to win, not for ourselves, but for our country. For every hard-working person out there, for everyone who wants to see common sense restored, for everyone who wants to see Britain working again,” she said.

“We are going to win for everyone who wants to see our great country united.”

The Tories have put the economy top of their agenda at their party conference this autumn, focusing less on the so-called “culture wars” that dominated previous years.